West Virginia Department of Health Launches MEDALS Project to Enhance Antibiotic Stewardship in Nursing Homes

The West Virginia Department of Health's (DH) Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services (OEPS) is proud to announce the launch of the MEDALS Project, a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting antibiotic stewardship in nursing homes across the state. The project was officially inaugurated with a webinar presentation during a meeting with the West Virginia Healthcare Association, marking the beginning of a concerted effort to elevate standards in infection prevention.

Designed to recognize and reward nursing homes that demonstrate exemplary efforts in infection prevention, the MEDALS Project will see its next phase unfold with a presentation scheduled for the Quality Insights nursing home meeting in August. This presentation underscores West Virginia's commitment to fostering best practices and ensuring the highest standards of care for vulnerable populations.

"The MEDALS Project represents a crucial step forward in safeguarding the health and well-being of our nursing home residents," said Sec. Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP. "By promoting initiatives that emphasize infection prevention and responsible antibiotic use, we aim to enhance patient outcomes and reduce the threat of antibiotic resistance."

Nursing homes participating in the MEDALS Project will be evaluated based on specific criteria across various levels of achievement, highlighting their dedication to implementing effective strategies for infection control and antibiotic stewardship. This structured approach not only encourages continuous improvement but also sets a benchmark for excellence within the healthcare community.

For more information about the MEDALS Project, including eligibility criteria and how nursing homes can participate, please visit the project webpage at https://oeps.wv.gov/au/Pages/medals.aspx.

The application link may be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzhoS9Zycd_DQjBr_7s7TjB9n6vEl8y2Plfz-k65P2NS1UmQ/viewform

The West Virginia Department of Health encourages all nursing homes to actively engage with the MEDALS Project and embrace its principles of patient safety and quality care. Through collaborative efforts and shared commitment, West Virginia aims to lead the way in advancing antibiotic stewardship practices and ensuring the long-term health of its nursing home residents.