Inside Edition's Megan Alexander Signs Book Deal with Loyola Press, “The Gifts of Christmas” releasing Fall 2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyola Press is excited to announce a new book deal with actress and national TV personality Megan Alexander. The tentatively titled coffee-table book The Gifts of Christmas is a practical guide to Advent aimed at helping families bring more meaning to the holiday season. The book will be out Fall 2025.
Alexander shares, “As a mom of three children, I am constantly looking for ways to bring Christ back into Christmas. It is my hope that this book reveals all the deep spiritual meaning behind our holiday traditions, symbols, and stories. Faith has handprints all over the Christmas season, and it has been exciting to research these and now to share them with the world!”
Loyola Press President & Publisher, Joellyn Cicciarelli, shares that “Loyola Press is thrilled to work with Megan Alexander on her latest book. Understanding the history and significance behind our shared Christmas traditions makes the season even more meaningful for families to celebrate together.”
About the Author
Megan Alexander has worked as a national host for CBS television for almost two decades, regularly seen on “Inside Edition” and “Thursday Night Football.” She is the author of three best-selling books (Faith in the Spotlight, and the kids’ books One More Hug and The Magic of a Small Town Christmas). She produces and hosts the holiday travel show Small Town Christmas which aired on UPTV and Fox Business. Megan has acted in films like Space Warriors, Redeemed, and Gods Not Dead 3. She loves speaking on the topic of faith and work at church conferences and prayer breakfasts. She is a married mama of three children living in Nashville.
About Loyola Press
Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring content for children and adults and by being people for others.
The Gifts of Christmas
Written by Megan Alexander
Publication Date: July 2025
Loyola Press | Paperback
ISBN: 978-0-8294-5897-8
www.MeganAlexander.com
For more information, contact Mary Alice Howard, Social Media and Publicity Specialist at (630) 229-3104 or publicist@loyolapress.com.
