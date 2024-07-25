Baxter County Recovery Center to Close Permanently

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— On Tuesday, July 30, the Baxter County center, located at the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas 1042 Highland Circle, in Mountain Home will close permanently at the end of the day.

Survivors can still visit the center in Benton County at its new address Northwest Arkansas Community College’s Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies (Building 15) at 1000 SE Eagle Way, Room B103, Bentonville, AR 72712.

FEMA’s Helpline, 800-621-3362, will still be available for Arkansans to register and to get their questions answered. The line is open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

Survivors can also go online to disasterassistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.