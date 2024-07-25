Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,658 in the last 365 days.

Baxter County Recovery Center to Close Permanently

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— On Tuesday, July 30, the Baxter County center, located at the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas 1042 Highland Circle, in Mountain Home will close permanently at the end of the day.

Survivors can still visit the center in Benton County at its new address Northwest Arkansas Community College’s Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies (Building 15) at 1000 SE Eagle Way, Room B103, Bentonville, AR 72712. 

FEMA’s Helpline, 800-621-3362, will still be available for Arkansans to register and to get their questions answered. The line is open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages.

Survivors can also go online to disasterassistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/

You just read:

Baxter County Recovery Center to Close Permanently

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more