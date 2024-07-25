Preparing for Coastal Hazards: A Comprehensive Guide

Living near the coast has its perks, from picture-perfect views to being able to swim in the ocean. However, these advantages come with coastal hazards. Coastal areas are particularly vulnerable when it comes to disasters such as hurricanes, storm surges, flooding and erosion.

When you prepare for these hazards, you can significantly reduce the risk to life, property and the environment.

Understanding coastal hazards

Hurricanes and other storms

Powerful weather systems such as hurricanes and nor’easters can cause extensive wind and water damage. The high winds can destroy buildings and infrastructure, while storm surges and heavy rains can lead to severe flooding.

Storm surges and flooding

Storm surge is the abnormal rise in seawater level, pushed by storm winds or pressure systems, and can lead to significant flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Flooding occurs while an area is overwhelmed with heavy rain, river overflow or dam breakage and is not limited to coastal areas like storm surge.

Both tidal and storm-induced flooding can inundate coastal areas, causing extensive damage to property and posing serious safety risks.

Coastal erosion

The loss of land by wave action, tidal currents or drainage can threaten homes and infrastructure. This can occur due to storm-induced losses or long-term erosion that occurs over decades.

How to prepare for coastal hazards

Stay informed: sign-up for weather alerts from FEMA using the FEMA Mobile App or texting PREPARE to 43362.

Make a plan and build a kit: create an emergency kit stocked with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, important documents and a hand-cranked radio. You should also know where you will go and what you will do in an emergency. Remember, your entire household should be familiar with your plan so it’s a good idea to always practice your plan.

Strengthen your home by doing things like installing storm shutters or impact-resistant windows, elevating your utilities to protect against flooding and reinforcing your roofs and walls against high-winds. Learn more about how to Protect Your Property from various hazards like storm surge, flooding, and erosion. Visit Tips to Prepare Your Home for Hurricane Season for more information.

Purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. Standard homeowner insurance does not cover against flood damage. Understanding your risk and purchasing the appropriate insurance is crucial. Policies typically require 30 days from the date of purchase to take effect. For additional information please visit, FloodSmart | Flood Insurance Coverage, Deductibles Explained.

Tools and Resources

FEMA provides several tools and resources to help individuals and communities prepare for coastal hazards.

Being prepared for coastal hazards is a shared responsibility that requires proactive planning and community engagement. By staying informed, developing a plan, strengthening your home and using the above resources, you and your community can become more prepared for coastal hazards.