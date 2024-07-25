Williston Barracks / Transporting and possession of cocaine in a detention center
CASE#:24A1003003
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 23, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Transportation of Regulated Drugs Into Places of Detention & Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Chad CeJai Dillon
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VICTIM: Society
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 23, 2024, CeJai Dillon was processed and booked at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. During processing contraband was confiscated from Dillon. The contraband was sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for testing and tested positive for cocaine.
Dillon was issued a citation on July 17, 2024, for transporting regulated drugs into a detention center and possession of cocaine. Dillon is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 22, 2024, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/22/24 @ 0830 HRS
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not included due to being incarcerated.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.