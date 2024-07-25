Williston Barracks / Transporting and possession of cocaine in a detention center

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A1003003

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Transportation of Regulated Drugs Into Places of Detention & Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Chad CeJai Dillon

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VICTIM: Society

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 23, 2024, CeJai Dillon was processed and booked at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. During processing contraband was confiscated from Dillon. The contraband was sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for testing and tested positive for cocaine.

Dillon was issued a citation on July 17, 2024, for transporting regulated drugs into a detention center and possession of cocaine. Dillon is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 22, 2024, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/22/24 @ 0830 HRS

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included due to being incarcerated.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.