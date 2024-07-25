Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,685 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Transporting and possession of cocaine in a detention center

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A1003003

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                            

STATION:  Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Transportation of Regulated Drugs Into Places of Detention & Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED:  Chad CeJai Dillon                                         

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

VICTIM: Society

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 23, 2024, CeJai Dillon was processed and booked at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. During processing contraband was confiscated from Dillon. The contraband was sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for testing and tested positive for cocaine.

Dillon was issued a citation on July 17, 2024, for transporting regulated drugs into a detention center and possession of cocaine. Dillon is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on August 22, 2024, at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    8/22/24 @ 0830 HRS        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included due to being incarcerated.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Transporting and possession of cocaine in a detention center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more