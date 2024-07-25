Paving Work to Begin on I-40 in Benton County

JACKSON, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on Interstate 40 in Benton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will begin lane closures from MM 126 to the Tennessee River Bridge to perform resurfacing activities next week. Only one direction of I-40 will be closed at a time.

The eastbound closure will begin Sunday, July 28 – Thursday, August 1 from 7 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. CST. All lane closures will be at night, with one lane remaining open. The project is estimated to be complete by October 31, 2024.

All work is weather-dependent.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.