Strategic Retirement Partners Leading the Way in Institutional Retirement Consulting

Strategic Retirement Partners is a full-service consulting firm that specializes in retirement plan investment management, assisting clients in preserving their standard of living in retirement.

Detroit. Michigan, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its founding in 2015 by a dedicated team of eight professionals, Strategic Retirement Partners (SRP) has rapidly ascended to become a leader in the retirement consulting sector. Among its notable founders is Shannon Maloney, Managing Director of SRP’s Michigan office and one of two women in the founding group. Her leadership and vision have been instrumental in the company’s growth, particularly in Michigan, where she has grown the office to manage $3 billion in assets.













Shannon’s background is as diverse as it is impressive. A veteran of the U.S. Army, she served in Desert Storm and held various positions in institutional financial service firms before joining the SRP team. With over 20 years of experience in consulting, investment, and retirement plan services, Shannon is a seasoned expert in the field. She holds a CEBS designation and Series 65 license. Her military experience has shaped her management style - high standards tempered with fairness - and her hands-on approach to business. She holds regular goal meetings and quarterly check-ups personally with her team, ensuring alignment and fostering a tight-knit culture.





The company itself was formed with a clear mandate: to focus on the institutional retirement market with a team of top-tier professionals. Today, SRP operates 32 offices across the United States, providing comprehensive service and expertise to help clients offer exceptional retirement plans to their employees. This extensive network enables SRP to deliver tailored, customer-centric solutions across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and engineering.

“Our culture is paramount to us,” emphasizes Shannon. “We take what we do seriously, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously. Fun is part of our work environment, but our primary focus remains on delivering the best services to our clients.”

This philosophy has driven SRP’s organic growth. Shannon’s Michigan office, for instance, started from the ground up, growing one plan at a time. This grassroots approach underscores SRP’s commitment to personal and dedicated service. The company in itself has fully blown from just under $5 billion in 2015 to more than $23 billion today. “We aim to get in front of the right people at the right time, addressing their pain points and providing leading-edge solutions,” she explains.

One of the significant challenges in the retirement consulting industry is adapting to ever-changing legislation. Post-2020, the landscape has seen an influx of new retirement laws, such as the CARES Act and the SECURE 2.0. Shannon and her team have adeptly navigated these changes, ensuring that clients understand and benefit from the new legislation. This involves a lot of handholding and personalized service, which SRP is well-equipped to provide.

SRP’s client-centric approach is evident in its selective client base. “We work with a range of industries, but our clients need to be reciprocal as we go above and beyond,” Shannon notes. This reflects SRP’s dedication to over-servicing their clients, ensuring they feel valued and supported. The team follows this mantra, “If it’s not too big a job for me, it’s not too big a job for anyone. We all roll up our sleeves and work together, ensuring deadlines are met and clients are satisfied,” epitomizing their collaborative spirit.

Shannon’s passion for helping clients achieve a dignified retirement is palpable. She recounts the story of a client who recently reached the $1 million mark after twelve years of guidance from SRP and his own personal diligent saving that began at twenty one, when he joined the plan. “We encourage clients to focus on what they can control, like contributing 1% more each year,” she explains. This incremental approach has yielded significant long-term benefits for many clients.

SRP’s full-service consulting approach, particularly in investment management for retirement plans, reflects its dedication to helping clients maintain their standard of living in retirement. The firm’s reputation for excellence is bolstered by strong client referrals, a testament to its credibility and effectiveness. “We’re passionate about what we do,” the Managing Director asserts. “We believe in helping American workers retire with dignity, and we’re dedicated to providing the education and support needed to make that possible.”

As one of the few women founders in the institutional retirement consulting space, Shannon is also dedicated to educating and empowering women in financial matters. “Women are not always taught about saving and debt in the same way,” she notes. By providing targeted education and support, SRP helps women and employers alike navigate the complexities of retirement planning, becoming an invaluable extension of their clients’ teams. “I’ve learned over the last 30 years in the retirement business that wealth begins at work. This is where you can save and learn how to be a better financial person,” this experienced leader states.

As SRP continues to expand, it remains committed to its core values of loyalty, transparency, and client-centric service, especially with leaders like Shannon Maloney at the helm.



