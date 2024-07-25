InterExchange Launches Summer Safety Initiative for International Students
InterExchange, a leading cultural exchange organization and cultural exchange visa sponsor, today announced the launch of its annual Summer Safety Initiative.
This initiative aims to enhance the well-being of international students participating in U.S. cultural exchange programs during their summer breaks. The cornerstone of this initiative is a bike light distribution program designed to improve visibility and safety for students who use bicycles as their primary mode of transportation.
This effort is part of InterExchange's ongoing commitment to ensuring positive and secure experiences for international visitors. "Our goal is to provide practical support that makes a real difference in the day-to-day lives of our program participants," said Casey Slamin, Senior Vice President of Programs at InterExchange. "By focusing on safety measures like providing bike lights, we're helping to create a safer environment for international students as they explore and engage with their host communities."
The Summer Safety Initiative includes such efforts as distributing bike lights to hundreds of exchange participants at community welcome events in Old Orchard Beach, ME; Lake George, NY; Bethany Beach, DE; and donating bike lights to the Lights for Bikes Campaign in Ocean City, MD, to be distributed to exchange program participants throughout the summer. Additional lights will be given away as InterExchange staff perform site visits with host employers in 23 states over the coming weeks. InterExchange will work in coordination with community support groups, Chambers of Commerce, and local host employers to implement these programs effectively.
Amy Thompson, Executive Director of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, comments that the local community support group “was so grateful to have InterExchange donate bike lights to Summer Work Travel participants at our Welcome Events this summer. In partnership with Ocean City Police Department, Maryland Department of Transportation, and our local Bike and Pedestrian Safety Committee, we are committed to ensuring these exchange visitors are well-informed and equipped to remain safe while here in Ocean City. Because the ‘rules of the road’ vary country to country, education is paramount.”
The distribution of bike lights is just one component of the initiative, which aims to eliminate safety incidents among summer exchange visitors through practical resources and education on topics ranging from swim safety to natural disaster preparedness. In addition to ensuring their physical safety, InterExchange focuses considerable effort on participants’ mental well-being. The majority of InterExchange participants are provided free access to DialCare emotional wellness support during their programs, as well as extensive resources outlining healthy techniques to cope with the challenges of experiencing life in a new culture.
Throughout the summer, InterExchange staff arrange site visits to as many host employers as possible. These site visits allow InterExchange to review jobs and housing arrangements, meet with participants, and ensure that host employers and work being performed meet U.S. Department of State regulations. InterExchange ensures that participants have opportunities to work alongside U.S. citizens and interact regularly with U.S. citizens to experience U.S. culture during the workday portion of their Summer Work Travel programs; and that all participants have opportunities to engage in cultural activities or events outside of work.
For more information about InterExchange and its cultural exchange programs, visit www.interexchange.org.
About InterExchange: InterExchange is a cultural exchange organization designated by the U.S. Department of State to sponsor BridgeUSA Programs for international students. Through various exchange programs, InterExchange facilitates meaningful cross-cultural experiences and fosters global understanding.
