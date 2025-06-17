InterExchange Foundation Increases Christianson Fellowship Award to $15,000

Christianson Fellowship Alumni

InterExchange announces an increase in Christianson Fellowship awards to $15,000, reaffirming a commitment to young Americans’ international service projects.

This increase reflects our belief in the power of immersive international service and cultural exchange to foster global understanding and leadership.” — Christine La Monica-Lunn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The InterExchange Foundation recently announced an increase in the Christianson Fellowship maximum individual award amount from $10,000 to $15,000, reflecting the Foundation’s continued commitment to supporting young Americans in their pursuit of impactful international service projects.The Christianson Fellowship, established in 2007, provides funding for U.S. citizens between the ages of 18 and 28 who have arranged their own meaningful service projects abroad, lasting six months or more that directly benefit local communities worldwide. Since its inception, the Fellowship has supported 115 fellows, including those selected in the most recent March cohort.By increasing the fellowship award to $15,000, the Foundation aims to make long-term international service more accessible and sustainable for young changemakers.“This increase reflects our belief in the power of immersive international service and cultural exchange to foster global understanding and leadership,” said Christine La Monica-Lunn, Chief Executive Officer of InterExchange and its Foundation. “We’re excited to support even more fellows as they engage in community-driven projects around the world.”The enhanced funding will enable the Foundation to support additional fellows each year while also allowing current recipients to undertake longer-term, more substantive service experiences. This expanded capacity means fellows can develop deeper community relationships and create more sustainable impact through extended project timelines.The Christianson Fellowship supports a wide range of sustainable initiatives with measurable impact—from public health volunteering to education to environmental conservation—and provides grant recipients with the financial resources needed to make a lasting difference abroad while engaging in meaningful cultural exchange and professional development.The Fellowship supports young, motivated Americans like Florida native Elizabeth Trudel, who recently completed a volunteer project abroad focused on refugee youth education with Better Days in Athens, Greece. Trudel reflects upon her experience:“Gaining hands-on experience abroad in a field you're passionate about, with a well-researched and ethically responsible organization, is a life-changing opportunity… The experience will challenge you, broaden your perspective, and push you to grow in ways you never expected—both personally and professionally.”The most recent cohort of Fellows who are slated to begin their projects in 2025 include Hooper Markert, a 2025 Neuroscience and Behavior graduate of Columbia University who hails from Birmingham, Alabama, as well as Pittsburgh native Lillian Leibovich, who recently completed undergraduate studies in Linguistics at Haverford College.Applications for the Christianson Fellowship are accepted for consideration three times per year. A college degree is not required to apply. The next submission deadline is July 15, 2025. For more information about eligibility requirements, deadlines, and how to apply, visit https://www.interexchange.org/foundation/christianson-fellowship/ About the InterExchange FoundationThe InterExchange Foundation was established to support young Americans in developing cross-cultural awareness through international exchange and service. By funding self-directed projects of six months or longer that foster mutual understanding and personal growth, the Foundation advances its mission of building a more interconnected and peaceful world.

