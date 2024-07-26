Celebrating a Year of Empowerment & Growth: Elissa Swihart & the 'It's Your Story to Tell' Coach Collective
Elissa Swihart's courageous story is a gift to the world. Her work in educating & advocating for domestic violence survivors offers hope & a powerful message: it is possible to break free and thrive.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elissa Swihart's Year of Transformation and Advocacy
— Megan Babcock, Founder It's Your Story to Tell
Since joining the It's Your Story to Tell (IYSTT) collective last August, Elissa Swihart has experienced significant growth in both her career as a domestic violence advocate and her personal development. The support and guidance from the collective's members have been invaluable as she navigates life's challenges and expands her business ventures.
A month after joining IYSTT, Elissa founded The Survivor Sisterhood LLC, an initiative that has exceeded her expectations. She has organized domestic violence vigils, collaborated with law enforcement to educate them on the victim's experience, and contributed to improving the handling of domestic violence cases.
One notable achievement was hosting a fundraising event that raised $70,000 in one night, providing critical financial support and creating a safe space for survivors and their children.
Elissa also launched a group coaching program called "Arise," which consists of five weekly sessions designed to help survivors break out of survival mode, rewire their thinking, and aspire to personal growth post-abuse. The program has significantly boosted the self-perception of its graduates.
In addition to her coaching efforts, Elissa has hosted free support groups for survivors, offering a safe and supportive environment as they rebuild their lives.
Elissa's advocacy extends to public speaking and storytelling, including her podcast "Dismissed True Stories," where survivors share their experiences. The podcast has reached audiences in over 265 cities and 23 countries, amplifying the voices of survivors globally.
Elissa is also part of the first-ever domestic violence court's high-risk group, focusing on addressing the challenges victims face in leaving abusive relationships and navigating the legal system. She has testified before the state senate to advocate for legal reforms and is scheduled to meet with the city mayor to further this cause.
Currently, Elissa is organizing a citywide event to bring together judges, police personnel, and survivors to address misconceptions about abuse and enhance support for victims.
Elissa's journey with the IYSTT collective has been transformative, and she remains committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of survivors and advocating for a safer, more informed society.
About the It's Your Story to Tell Collective
The It's Your Story to Tell collective is a community of women dedicated to empowering and supporting each other in their personal and professional journeys. Through shared experiences and collaboration, members inspire growth and positive change.
