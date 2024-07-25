Free Webinar on Legislative Updates July 30

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on July 30 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss 2024 legislative updates.

Revenue staff will provide an overview of tax-related legislative updates from the most recent legislative session.

Register for the webinar here.

The July 30 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website here.

