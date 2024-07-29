Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards Announces Unprecedented Distribution Opportunity for Select Winners
Distribution Now Includes California, Texas, Florida, New York, and New Jersey in Addition to Nevada
We are thrilled to offer this unparalleled distribution opportunity to our select winners.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITES STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is proud to announce a groundbreaking distribution opportunity for select 2024 competition winners. This year, the distribution reach will expand to five major markets: California, Texas, Florida, New York, and New Jersey, in addition to Las Vegas/Nevada.
This unprecedented opportunity is exclusively presented by the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, making it the only competition in the world to offer such an extensive distribution deal for selected winners. This initiative underscores the competition's commitment to elevating the visibility and accessibility of award-winning spirits.
“We are thrilled to offer this unparalleled distribution opportunity to our select winners," said Eddie Rivkin, Founder & CEO of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards. "Our goal is to provide a platform that not only recognizes excellence in the spirits industry but also supports the growth and success of our winners by opening doors to new markets."
Rivkin continued, “In the last few years, the competition space has become flooded with new events. Suppliers are finding it harder and harder to decide where to use their budget and get the most value from competition success. With these added markets, the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is positioned to do more for a supplier post-competition than any other competition in the world.”
The 2024 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards will take place from September 23rd to 25th at the world-famous Golden Nugget in Downtown Las Vegas. A panel of esteemed judges will evaluate spirits from around the globe, and select winners will be given the chance to distribute their products in some of the largest and most influential markets in the United States.
For more information and to enter the 2024 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards competition, please visit www.VegasSpiritAwards.com/entry
**About Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards: **
The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is a premier competition dedicated to recognizing the finest spirits worldwide. Held annually in Las Vegas, the competition brings together a diverse panel of industry experts to evaluate and celebrate excellence in the spirits industry.
