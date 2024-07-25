Attorney General Bird Statement on Federal Court Blocking Biden-Harris Title IX War on Women

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced victory after a federal court blocked the radical Biden-Harris Administration’s attempt to rewrite more than 50 years of landmark protections for women. Attorney General Bird released the following statement:

“Today’s victory delivers a major blow to the Biden-Harris Administration’s war on women and protects young women all across the country. Biden and Harris’s woke gender ideology mandate seeks to abolish more than 50 years of landmark protections that women spent centuries fighting for. No schoolgirl should be robbed of the opportunity to compete and succeed in the sports they love or be forced to share restrooms and shower spaces with boys. I will continue fighting protect opportunity and privacy for young women across the country and to make this win permanent.”

