Province Provides $2 Million to Food Banks of Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 25 - Released on July 25, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $2 million over the next two years to Food Banks of Saskatchewan to help Saskatchewan families and food banks with high food costs.

"Saskatchewan continues to be one of the most affordable places in Canada to live, work and raise a family," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Since the provincial budget was announced in March, the cost of food has continued to increase. This funding to Food Banks of Saskatchewan is an additional affordability measure from our government to help families and individuals manage rising daily living costs due to inflation."

Food Banks of Saskatchewan will receive a $1 million grant in August, and another $1 million grant in 2025-26. The Ministry of Social Services is partnering with Food Banks of Saskatchewan to distribute the funding to agencies based on the population and average food bank usage of the communities they serve.

"Saskatchewan Food Banks have had their busiest year yet, making it challenging to build up sufficient food reserves," Food Banks of Saskatchewan Executive Director Michael Kincade said. "Inflation continues to accelerate, seriously impacting hunger and food insecurity, not only with low-income households, but even those in higher income brackets. With demand increasing and donations decreasing, this help comes at a critical time to help us feed our friends, neighbours, and families."

This additional $2 million investment follows affordability measures delivered in the 2024-25 Provincial Budget that are already helping low-income families and individuals. This includes:

Providing low income working families with a monthly financial benefit through the Saskatchewan Employment Incentive program, to help them with essential costs such as transportation, clothing and child care;

Increasing monthly income assistance benefits by three per cent for Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) and Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) clients; and

Increasing the Personal Care Home Benefit monthly income threshold to $2,500 to help make the cost of living in a licensed personal care home more affordable for seniors.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Social Services

Regina

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: MediaMSS@gov.sk.ca



