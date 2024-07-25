Minister offers best wishes to Island Olympic and Paralympic athletes and officials

CANADA, July 25 - Hon. Cory Deagle, Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture issued the following statement:

“Competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a feat that only the most elite athletes achieve.

I’d like to extend huge congratulations and wish the very best of luck to Hannah Taylor, Alysha Corrigan and Amy Kneebone Burk for representing PEI and Canada by competing at the upcoming Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

I’d also like to recognize Nicole McInnis, who is the manager of the women’s soccer team, and Ryan Taylor, who is the mechanic of the cycling team. These roles are very important and I hope you enjoy your Olympic experience.

These Islanders are a source of pride for our province and we are inspired by their talent, determination and outstanding achievements, which have led them to rank among the top athletes in the world.

The athletes competing are also a shining example of excellence in female sport. They have dedicated years of their lives to reach the height of their respective sports.

To help celebrate the games and learn more about the Island participants, regional sport and recreation councils, with support from the provincial government, will host mini-Olympics events at their summer camps over the coming weeks. Additionally, celebration events are taking place at our local libraries. I encourage all to attend.

This is a time of great celebration for our province. We are extremely proud of these Islanders for their accomplishments and look forward to seeing them represent PEI on the grandest stage in sport.

We will all be watching and cheering you on!”