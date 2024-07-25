Attorney General Jackley Praises District Court Stopping Proposed Rule Allowing Men into Women’s Locker Rooms

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 25, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises a U.S. District Court’s preliminary injunction that stops a new U.S. Department of Education Title IX rule. The rule was scheduled to take effect on August 1, but has now been stopped in South Dakota and the five other 8th Circuit states who joined the lawsuit.

The law would require schools and universities to allow men into women and girls’ locker rooms, restrooms, and shower facilities. Teachers, administrators, and students also would be required to use an individual’s preferred pronouns.

“This decision protects female athletes and the original intent of Title IX,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We are protecting all athletes from potential harm by keeping the opposite sex of out of each other’s athletic facilities. The Department of Education should focus on the important mission of educating our youth, and Congress should step in and address these issues when DOE becomes confused.”

Other 8th Circuit Court states in the suit were Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and an Arkansas high school athlete. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

