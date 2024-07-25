Aviation Company AURA AERO Inc. Announces Decision to Locate 500,000 Square-Foot Manufacturing and Assembly Plant in Florida

~ New facility is estimated to bring 1,030 high paying jobs to Florida ~

LONDON—During Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez’s international mission to the Farnborough Air Show, aviation company AURA AERO Inc. announces the opening of its first US facility within Embry-Riddle and the decision to locate a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly plant in Florida. AURA AERO is a French designer and manufacturer of aircraft headquartered in Toulouse, France. This decision follows the company’s move last year to create a partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at the University’s Research Park in Daytona Beach, which is now open. The new manufacturing facility is estimated to create 1,030 jobs with an average wage of $73,695 and has a projected capital investment of $172.5 million.

“Today’s announcement is the result of our administration’s strategic investments towards the growing aerospace and aviation industry in Florida,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I am thrilled that AURA AERO has decided to expand their presence in Florida. We applaud their commitment to bringing additional high-wage job opportunities for Floridians and their dedication to the aerospace industry in our state.”

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida continues to elevate its status as a leader in research and development, and manufacturing. Our aligned and targeted investments in workforce readiness, site readiness, housing readiness, and financial readiness create a network of connected successes that establishes confidence in investors, communities, businesses, and families to ultimately call Florida home,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “The key to the success of this effort was the work of the Lieutenant Governor and Embry-Riddle who first began working with AURA AERO at the Paris Air Show last July, and we are grateful to see the company selecting Florida.”

SelectFlorida’s delegation at the Farnborough Air Show totals more than 150 attendees, including representatives from 19 Florida companies, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and 12 local economic development partners. Florida’s leadership present at the air show includes Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, Florida Department of Transportation Jared Perdue, and Space Florida President and CEO Rob Long.

“We are thrilled to unveil AURA AERO’s expansion in the USA with the development of our industrial footprint in Florida,” said AURA AERO CEO Jérémy Caussade. “Supported by the State of Florida, Select Florida, and our partner Embry-Riddle, we have the perfect ecosystem to bring a new generation of aircraft to our American customers.”

“Under the Governor’s leadership, the business climate that has been created is the perfect platform for us to recruit international business leaders to the United States. These companies have other choices and are continuously being recruited by many different locations,” said Mori Hosseini, Chairman of Embry-Riddle’s Board of Directors. “Florida’s continuing wins are a clear result of ongoing efforts by the Governor, as well as his amazing team and our legislators, to create and sustain a favorable business climate.”

“These kinds of collaborative efforts lead to exceptional outcomes such as the recruitment of AURA AERO to Daytona Beach,” said Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D. “This latest development will benefit Floridians as well as Embry-Riddle students who will gain real-world career experience.”

“This is truly exciting news for our great state and the transportation industry. Florida continues to be a leader in transportation because of the persistent effort to stay on the cutting edge of technology and advancements to strengthen our economy now and in the future,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “We are grateful for the tremendous leadership in Florida from Governor DeSantis and Lt. Governor Nuñez as well as for the strong partnerships with other state agencies and industry partners who work tirelessly to bring great value like this to the Sunshine State.”

“Our state has long been at the forefront of aerospace innovation, and AURA AERO’s decision to expand here underscores our commitment to making Florida the global hub for aerospace commerce with access to a robust workforce and an unbeatable location built for business,” said Space Florida President and CEO Robert Long. “We also are thrilled for Embry-Riddle as they continue to connect top-tier talent with innovative companies right here in Florida.”

AURA AERO is opening the plant to move closer to its customer base in the U.S., and Florida beat Texas, Alabama, Ohio, and Georgia for the factory. The plant will manufacture and assemble hybrid electric regional aircraft (ERA) with the goal of producing 100 ERAs per year. It is expected to be operational in 2028 and will start assembling aircraft in Q4 of 2028.

Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida remains one of the nation’s leading manufacturing states, with Florida manufacturing employment reaching more than 422,000 in September 2023. Learn more about Florida’s manufacturing industry here.

