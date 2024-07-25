U.S. high-quality agricultural organization to meet with Philippines food manufacturers

MANKATO, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A delegation from the Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance (SSGA), the identity preserved agriculture alliance of the U.S., will be meeting and promoting high-quality, traceable field crops with food manufacturing and importing companies in the Manila, Philippines, area Aug. 7-9.

The delegation will visit food manufacturing and importing companies, including Miracle Soybean Food International Corp., Everflowing Fortune Trading, Inc. and Asia Brewing, to discuss the value of the U.S. Identity Preserved brandmark and quality assurance protocol that signifies a premium crop with a verifiable origin. The delegation will also meet with representatives of the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service in Manila.

The SSGA delegation will be available for media opportunities to talk about high-quality, traceable field crops from the U.S. They can be available to meet at our hotel, Fairmont Makati, on Thursday, Aug. 8, for lunch at 12:00 or after lunch at 13:00. The delegation will also be available for phone or video interviews prior at pre-arranged times.

Media Advisory:

What: Agriculture trade meetings with Philippines importers/Media Opportunities

When: Aug. 7-9/Aug. 8, 12:00

Where: Manila, Philippines, area /Fairmont Makati, 1, Raffles Drive, Makati Ave, Makati, 1224 Metro Manila, Philippines

Trip members include:

Chuck Kunisch, Michigan Agricultural Commodities specialty soybean and grain manager and SSGA board member

Bryan Severs, Illinois farmer and SSGA board member

Rob Prather, SSGA identity preserved consultant

Shane Frederick, SSGA Manager of Strategic Programs

Kraipob Pangsapa, SSGA Southeast Asia International Representative

To schedule an interview or for more information, contact Katelyn Engquist by phone or WhatsApp at 1-507-508-1540 or email kengquist@agmgmtsolutions.com.

In-country photos and video will also be made available.

About the Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance:

The Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance is the business alliance of identity preserved agriculture in the United States. SSGA is the leading voice for the industry that delivers traceable, high-quality, variety-specific field crops to food markets worldwide. Its members include producers, processors, suppliers and transportation allies whose work ensures integrity throughout the supply chain.

-30-

