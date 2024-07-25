Building Artistic Communities: Networking and Shared Projects
An event designed to bring the Newark artistic community together and highlight local artists through a Pecha Kucha-styled mixer.NEWARK, NJ, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 30th, Newark Arts’ Creative Convenings, in collaboration with Newark Artist Database, will host a unique event aimed at uniting and celebrating the local artistic community. Titled "Building Artistic Communities: Networking and Shared Projects!", this gathering will take place at Project for Empty Space’s New Gallery located at 800 Broad St., starting at 6PM. The event is free and open to all creatives in the Greater Newark Area.
The centerpiece of the evening will be a Pecha Kucha-styled mixer, showcasing a series of rapid-fire presentations highlighting impactful community-led projects. Presentations will include
Abington Walls | Rorshach
Rorshach (Roberto Ramos Ramone and Andre Leon) are leading a neighborhood transformation through large-scale murals in Newark’s North Ward with their Abington Walls initiative. For more information, visit www.rorshachbrand.com.
Black Power! 19th Century | Noelle Lorraine Williams
Noelle Lorraine Williams’ work bridges history, culture, and public engagement, focusing on African American visions of liberation across three centuries. Learn more at www.blackpower19thcentury.com.
The Newark Youth Printmaking & Research Scholarship | Angela Pilgrim + Alverson Layne
Angela Pilgrim and Alverson Layne lead this program, offering Newark teens an immersive experience in screen printing and community storytelling. Learn more at www.angelapilgrim.com/fruishun-press-studio.
New Davonhaime Food Bank | Azikiwe Mohammed
Azikiwe Mohammed explores food security and cultural identity through the conceptual art piece, the New Davonhaime Food Bank. Visit www.azikiwephoto.com to learn more.
STEAM URBAN | Fallon Davis
Fallon Davis’ initiative, STEAM URBAN, collaborates with Black and Brown communities to provide educational programs that connect and uplift through dynamic offerings. Learn more at www.steamurban.org.
This event not only showcases the richness of Newark’s artistic landscape but also aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the community. Join us on July 30th to connect, be inspired, and celebrate the transformative power of art in our city.
For more information and to register, please visit newarkarts.org/creative-convenings.
About Newark Artist Database
Newark Artist Database, powered by Project for Empty Space, celebrates and supports local visual artists by providing a platform for exposure and opportunity. Visit www.projectforemptyspace.org for more details.
About Newark Arts’ Creative Convenings
Newark Arts’ Creative Convenings are designed to address the needs of the arts and culture sector through professional development and community-building initiatives. Learn more at www.newarkarts.org.
Carlos Ferreira
Plusable
+1 917-733-0363
email us here