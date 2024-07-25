Millennium Systems International Appoints New CEO
Connie Certusi Appointed to Propel Beauty & Wellness SaaS Company to Next Level of GrowthPARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), the maker of award-winning Meevo salon, spa, and med spa software, is poised to enter its next chapter of growth and innovation with the appointment of Connie Certusi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Certusi joins MSI on the heels of her role as CRO Home Services Division at Xplor Technologies.
“MSI’s journey over the last two years has been unprecedented. We are coming off our best year ever with 42% growth,” shared John Harms, MSI’s Founder and Board Chair. “The company and market opportunity have never been stronger. We feel Connie’s expertise, leadership, passion, and impressive track record will enable MSI to continue to accelerate growth and serve our customers with the industry’s best beauty and wellness software and support.”
Certusi has over 30 years of experience in software and has been instrumental in leading and growing a broad range of SaaS businesses throughout her career, including Sage and Xplor. She was celebrated as one of the “Most Influential Women in Technology,” an honoree in the Women in Technology Woman of the Year program and recognized as a thought leader in the SMB industry by Allbusiness.com and BizJounrals.com.
"I am very excited to be joining MSI as CEO to accelerate the company’s positive momentum and growth and continue its client-centric commitment,” stated Certusi. “My passion is to help businesses succeed by providing them with software solutions that make their lives easier, and I look forward to working with the entire MSI team to make a real difference in the beauty and wellness industry.”
To learn more about Millennium Systems International and Meevo software, please visit: meevo.com.
ABOUT MILLENNIUM SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL
Millennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry and the maker of Meevo. Built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption, Meevo is a true all-in-one solution for sophisticated salons, spas, and med spas looking to bolster their successes. Meevo grows with you, supporting your goals and vision every step of the way with reliable tools you can count on today and tomorrow. Meevo is HIPAA compliant and user-friendly, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their salon, med spa, and spa businesses thrive. For more information, visit www.meevo.com.
