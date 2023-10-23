Millennium Systems International and Tippy Expand Strategic Partnership with Revolutionary MeevoTips Integration
Meevo Spa & Salon Software joins forces with longtime partner, Tippy, to bring industry professionals a powerful new tipping solution.PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennium Systems International (MSI), business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry and the maker Meevo, announced a new integration powered by Tippy to enhance the tipping and checkout process for guests and maximize employee tips.
Tippy is the state-of-the-art tipping solution for salons and spas that provides employees with free, real-time access to their tips, all while saving businesses the processing fees. With the new MeevoTips integration, users can effortlessly provide guests with a smooth and speedy digital tipping experience and single-swipe checkout.
“Our utmost goal at MSI is to continuously provide technology and tools that will help our customers more efficiently run and grow their business”, says Terra Rosenberger, Director of Business Development and Partnerships at MSI. “It is truly exciting to offer the industry professionals we support such an incredible solution that will add tremendous value for both their employees and their guests. MeevoTips powered by Tippy will not only help service providers increase their tip income, it will make the checkout experience simple and seamless for their guests.”
With the MeevoTips integration, service providers can benefit from real-time tip deposits, while owners and managers can gain quick and easy access to helpful reporting tools.
"We are excited for our integration with Meevo and the launch of MeevoTips! Our goal has always been to provide owners and service professionals with innovative tipping solutions”, says Terry Mckim, Founder and CIO of Tippy. “This integration provides an elevated personalized tipping experience for customers and efficiency on the backend."
About Meevo Powered by Millennium
Millennium Systems International is the leading business management software provider for the beauty and wellness industry and the maker of Meevo. Built on over three decades of insight, innovation, and disruption, Meevo is a true all-in-one solution for sophisticated salons and spas looking to bolster their successes. Meevo grows with you, supporting your goals and vision every step of the way with reliable tools you can count on today and tomorrow. Meevo is HIPAA compliant and user-friendly, with more than 150,000 users logging in daily to help their salon and spa businesses thrive. For more information on Millennium Systems International and Meevo business management software, please visit www.meevo.com.
About Tippy
Tippy is a digital tipping system built for service industry professionals by industry professionals. Tippy’s transformative technology offers a suite of tools reducing business owners’ processing fees and improving service providers’ tips, helping them to meet and exceed financial goals. Tippy is headquartered in Fort. Lauderdale, FL and caters to a variety of sectors including beauty, hospitality and tourism. For more information, visit MeetTippy.com.
# # #
Christy Noel
Millennium Systems International
marketing@millenniumsi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok