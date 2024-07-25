Mowbi Launches New Wholesale Art Print Platform for Retailers
All prints have an acid-free matte with a cardboard backing board and are packaged in a clear protective bag ready for retail sale.
To promote impulse buys, all prints are retail-ready by including an acid-free matte with a cardboard backing board and packaged in a clear protective bag.”SABATTUS, ME, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading wholesale distributor of art prints, Mowbi, announced the launch of its new online catalog of over 1,000 wholesale art prints, available exclusively at MowbiWholesale.com. These stunning prints are packaged to captivate customers and boost sales for retailers with powerful impulse buys.
— Susan Dahlquist
These stunning prints offer a variety of themes and styles to cater to diverse tastes and add a touch of panache to any space.
To promote impulse buys, all prints are retail-ready by including an acid-free matte with a cardboard backing board and packaged in a clear protective bag.
Some Popular Art Print Categories Are:
· Landscapes in a variety of styles
· A Vast Selection of Wildlife Art
· Fun & Humorous Art Prints
· Classic Folk Art
· Art for Kid’s Rooms
· Horse Life & Farm Life
· National Parks
Along with vintage, mid-century, traditional, retro styles, and many more. Retailers can purchase individual prints to create a tailor-made collection. Visit MowbiWholesale.com to explore the captivating world of wholesale art prints and discover how Mowbi can increase retailer's sales.
Susan Dahlquist
Mowbi Life, LLC
+1 207-513-8792
email us here