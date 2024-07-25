Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

AVENTURA, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which begins on Monday, July 29, and runs for two weeks, ending on Sunday, August 11. The sales tax holiday will help families to save money on items their students need for the new school year.

“I am proud to announce the return of the annual Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our great financial standing means we can give money back to the taxpayers through various forms of toll and tax relief. I hope this Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday helps as families prepare for the coming school year.”

The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday includes items such as:

School supplies selling for $50 or less per item, such as: Binders Notebooks Pens and pencils Lunch boxes



Learning aids selling for $30 or less per item, such as: Interactive Books Jigsaw Puzzles Other toys that teach reading or math skills



Clothing and footwear selling for $100 or less per item, such as: Backpacks Pants Shoes Shirts Sweaters



Personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use selling for $1,500 or less per item, such as: Laptops Flash drives Printers Headphones



The Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is in addition to the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday which is running through July 31, 2024. The Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday makes items such as fishing supplies, outdoor recreation equipment, and admission to state parks and museums sales tax free.

For more information and to view lists of qualifying items, visit the Department of Revenue’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday website here.

###