Air quality permits for review, published 07/25/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Linn County

Ingredion Incorporated – 1001 First St SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404. Project No. 24-197. Ingredion Incorporated operates a wet corn milling plant in Cedar Rapids, IA. Ingredion Incorporated has applied for a minor modification to one existing Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) source. This modification is to increase the maximum rated capacity of its Starch Flash Dryer #2. This change will not result in an increase in the permitted particulate matter emissions from this source. The public comment period ends August 23.