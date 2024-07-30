Planet Home Lending Sponsors The Farmlink Project’s FIELD Summer Tour
EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender, servicer and asset manager, is sponsoring Farmlink’s Innovation, Education and Leadership Development Fellowship (FIELD) Summer Tour.
The FIELD Fellowship is a nine-month program for college students (fellows) who are motivated to create change in the food system. Fellows are empowered with the tools, mindsets and experiences to build their own food system solutions and develop action plans to address food insecurity and waste. During the immersive portion, fellows work at community-based organizations to gain hands-on experience in how to address food insecurity, sustainability and food allergies in the food bank experience. The program requires as much time as a college course during the Spring and Fall semesters and full-time work during the Summer. During the Summer, fellowship managers visit 11 FIELD fellows and watch them in action at their diverse immersion sites. This year, Planet Home Lending, through its Planet With a Purpose (PWaP) social responsibility platform, is sponsoring the tour.
“The FIELD Fellowship Summer Tour represents a powerful initiative to combat food insecurity and foster community resilience,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group. “We were excited to partner with Farmlink for the first tour in 2020, and we look forward to witnessing the ongoing positive effects of this collaboration.”
Fellows in the program contribute to partner operations and collaborate on new innovative projects in the food system with the partner. Another aspect of FIELD’s goal is to nurture relationships with their partners and showcase young people building solutions within the food system.
“These tours allow us to connect with our fellows directly, who work remotely when they are not in the immersive portion of the program,” said Ben Collier, The Farmlink Project, CEO. “Planet Home Lending actively works to create meaningful environmental and social impact and has been a long-time Farmlink supporter. We are incredibly grateful for their continued support of our work and dedication to our team.”
Annually, the U.S. wastes 31% of the food produced, which could help feed families but instead goes to landfills. Producing, transporting, preparing, storing, and disposing of unused food wastes land, water, labor, and energy. By diverting produce from landfills, Farmlink has prevented more than 200,000 metric tons of carbon emissions to date.
“We are inspired by the passion and dedication young people are showing in addressing food security issues,” Dubeck added. “Their innovative approaches and unwavering commitment are vital to addressing food insecurities and creating sustainable solutions for our communities. The lasting effect these future leaders have on communities perfectly aligns with our mission to have a positive change on people’s lives and the Planet.”
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com.
About The Farmlink Project
The Farmlink Project is an innovative nonprofit on a mission to end hunger in the United States with the fresh food we already grow.
Press Contacts:
Dona DeZube
Vice President, Communications
ddezube@planethomelending.com
(443) 263-2832
Kate Nelson
Chief Marketing Officer
Kate.Nelson@farmlinkproject.org
(413) 230-4828
