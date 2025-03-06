Planet Recognized as Fannie Mae STAR Performer for Servicing Excellence

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , LLC, a national lender, servicer and asset manager, has earned Fannie Mae’s 2024 Servicer Total Achievement and RewardsTM (STAR™) Program recognition, which acknowledges mortgage servicers for effective, standardized processes that drive performance and operational success. Planet Home Lending was recognized in the General Servicing and Solution Delivery categories, one of 32 servicers recognized across all categories."It is exciting to be recognized for our commitment to scaling efficiently during such a transformative year of growth,” said Sandra Jarish, President of Planet Home Lending. “This award highlights our team's relentless commitment and attention to detail, ensuring our servicing consistently surpasses the expectations of customers, investors, and private clients—all while upholding the highest industry standards.”Planet expanded its total servicing portfolio by 14% to $119 billion in 2024, including $13 billion in sub-servicing. The company currently has nearly 450,000 customers on its residential and commercial servicing platforms."We’re proud of this year’s top-performing STAR Program servicers who are critical partners in our mission to provide stability to borrowers based on strong servicing standards,” said Cyndi Danko, Senior Vice President and Single-Family Chief Credit Officer, Fannie Mae. "Our servicers continue to show their commitment to operational excellence while reducing credit loss – a crucial component to the overall safety and soundness of Fannie Mae’s business and the residential mortgage market.”Planet’s achievement underscores its commitment to redefining servicing and sub-servicing through technology, personalized support, and lasting relationships. “At Planet, we go beyond processing payments—we create a seamless, supportive experience where borrowers and clients feel valued and understood at every step,” Jarish said.She added, “servicing is more than a transaction; it’s an ongoing partnership built on education, proactive support, and open communication.”Since 2011, Fannie Mae’s STAR program has provided consistent, specific and measurable feedback to servicers, aligned servicer performance with Fannie Mae's business goals and promoted servicing knowledge and excellence across the housing industry. The program's participants are evaluated annually across three categories: General Servicing, Solution Delivery and Timeline Management through the Servicer Capability Framework and STAR Performance Scorecard.# # #About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://planethomelending.com or https://phlcorrespondent.com About Planet Management Group, LLCPlanet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, New York, (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com

