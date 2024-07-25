Atari® and Alan-1 Unveil Arcade Cabinet Version of Asteroids Recharged at CAX, Preorders Live at Atari.com
Atari® and Alan-1 Unveil Arcade Cabinet Version of Asteroids Recharged at CAX With a Giveaway Tournament, Preorders Live on Atari.com
This cabinet is not just a product; it's a celebration of gaming history and a beacon for the future of arcade entertainment that will be a perfect fit for any arcade.”SUNNYVALE, CA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atari® and Alan-1® are thrilled to announce the official release of Asteroids Recharged: Arcade Edition. This modern arcade cabinet remake of Atari's smash hit will captivate arcade enthusiasts, family entertainment center patrons, and classic arcade players by merging nostalgic gameplay with fun, innovative, and exciting modern technological advancements.
On July 27, 2024, Alan-1 and Atari will celebrate the Asteroids Recharged: Arcade Edition cabinet launch with a free-to-play tournament at the California Arcade Extreme (CAX) show on July 27-28th in Silicon Valley. The winner will receive an Asteroids Recharged: Arcade Edition cabinet (details available at the show.)
The Asteroids Recharged 2 Player Premium Arcade Cabinet is a testament to both companies' commitment to preserving the golden age of arcade gaming while propelling it into the future.
Key Features of the 2-Player Asteroids Recharged: Arcade Edition Cabinet are as follows:
● Retro Design, Modern Tech: The cabinet seamlessly integrates vintage aesthetics with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring an authentic arcade experience with the reliability and clarity of today's advanced displays and audio systems. The proprietary Video Arcade System® (VAS) that powers the cabinet includes haptic feedback, such as fans,
shaker motors, LEDs, and a pinball knocker—all triggered by in-game events. This creates an immersive and enjoyable player experience that cannot be recreated at home.
● Redesigned For Today's Arcades: The core gameplay has been redesigned for an arcade experience with input from various arcade industry professionals and classic game enthusiasts. Players will experience a new version of Asteroids® that is true to the original classic, yet is unlike anything that has come before.
● Classic Dimensions: The dimensions of the 2-player cabinet are similar to those of many classic arcade games. It will complement games of the past and present. Its relatively small footprint will ensure enough space for even more games—set to be released by Atari and Alan-1 in the future. A larger 3-player form factor version of Asteroids Recharged: Arcade Edition will be available in Q4 of 2024.
● Multiplayer Experience: The new multiplayer mode transforms the solo experience into a collaborative adventure. Players can now team up to enjoy tackling the challenges together—adding a dynamic cooperative dimension that enhances replayability and social interaction.
● MLeS Integration: Asteroids Recharged: Arcade Edition features integration with Alan-1’s Major League eSports™ System (MLeS) for automatic daily, monthly, yearly, and special event tournaments. These automated events will drive more traffic to venues. Players interact with the game even after they leave the establishment with the free Major League eSports (MLeS) app. Among other features, if a player’s score is beaten on a machine, the app notifies them with an invite to return to reclaim their spot. This system encourages players to play often because players earn MLeS season
league points with every play. The top eight Major League eSports players with the most season league points are invited to participate in a yearly end-of-season in-person World Championship tournament held at the Alan-1 HQ arcade—with flight and lodging expenses paid for by Alan-1. Players are motivated to return often to local arcades with Asteroids Recharged: Arcade Edition cabinets to earn league points to win an invite to the yearly World Championship tournament.
Luke Anderson, Chief Game Director of Alan-1, Inc., echoed this enthusiasm: "Bringing Asteroids Recharged into an arcade cabinet has been an exciting project for our team. We're honored to contribute to the arcade renaissance and give fans a unique way to experience this iconic game. This cabinet is not just a product; it's a celebration of gaming history and a beacon for the future of arcade entertainment that will be a perfect fit for any arcade.”
An exclusive pre-order from Atari is available now until August 26th. All pre-orders will receive free shipping.
For additional information about the Asteroids Recharged: Arcade Edition cabinet and to place a pre-order, please visit www.Atari.com
About Atari, Inc.
Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit Atari online at www.Atari.com.
Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF). ©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.
About Alan-1:
Based in Tooele, Utah, and founded in 2021, Alan-1, Inc. is committed to creating innovative gaming experiences and fostering a wholesome and fun gaming community. The company comprises three divisions: game development/publishing, coin-op/arcade, and eSports. It strives to revive classic arcade local-based entertainment competition with modern gameplay, graphics, and features.
About California Extreme:
California Extreme is the “Classic Arcade Games Show” held yearly in Santa Clara, California–near the birthplace of Atari and the Coin-op Arcade game industry. Know affectionately as CAX, the show is an annual celebration of coin-operated pinball machines, video games, and other novelties you once found in game arcades. All games on display are set for free play. This year’s show will be held at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara from 11 am – 1:30 am on Saturday, July 27th, and from 11 am – 9 pm on Sunday, July 28th. Learn more about the California Extreme show at https://caextreme.org/
