$7.1 Million for 23 Community Forestry Grant Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the recipients of the Urban and Community Forestry Grants funded by the U.S. Forest Service through the historic Inflation Reduction Act. Grants totaling more than $7.1 million will support 23 urban forestry projects, particularly in disadvantaged communities most burdened by environmental pollution and the effects of climate change. The awards directly complement Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State commitment to plant 25 million trees by 2033 and recent commitments through the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act and other New York State investments to cultivate greener, healthier communities.

“President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is delivering for New Yorkers by providing equitable access to trees, improving air quality, reducing extreme heat, and providing many other benefits for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State is grateful to partner on these projects as part of $87 million in total federal grants that will help grow state and local efforts to plant and care for public trees, foster healthier environments, and enhance quality of life.”

The selected projects represent a collaborative effort between local governments, nonprofit organizations, and community groups to create more equitable and resilient urban forests in the face of increased storms and extreme heat driven by climate change. Among the funded projects are initiatives to engage with the public in tree planting and stewardship efforts, increase tree canopy in public open space, and increase or expand planting along roadways in disadvantaged communities. These efforts align with Governor Hochul’s broader conservation and environmental agenda, including enhancing existing open spaces that count towards New York State’s goal to preserve 30 percent of land and water by 2030, supporting the State’s climate goals, and advancing environmental justice statewide.

The grants are administered through DEC's Urban and Community Forestry Program, which works to increase public awareness of the importance of trees and helps communities to create healthy forests while enriching quality of life for residents.

Funding for this grant is made available through the state allocation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The USDA Forest Service is allocating this funding to support projects in disadvantaged communities to increase and maintain a healthy urban canopy and equitable access to trees and the benefits they provide. The Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry Program authorizes funding for a broad range of activities, such as urban wood utilization, urban food forests, extreme heat mitigation, and workforce development.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Urban forestry plays a crucial role in reducing air pollution and helping to prevent or mitigate the many devastating health, environmental, and economic impacts of climate change. DEC thanks the Biden-Harris Administration, New York’s Congressional delegation, and Governor Hochul for prioritizing our climate and the overall well-being of New Yorkers with this funding to support initiatives that promote environmental stewardship, resilient landscapes, and economic vitality.”

USDA Forest Service, Urban and Community Forestry Regional Program Northeast Manager Danielle Gift said, “The Inflation Reduction Act Urban and Community Forestry funding will support communities in becoming more resilient to climate change and combat extreme heat with the cooling effects of increased urban tree canopy cover. Communities will experience improved forest health conditions, more equitable access to tree benefits, and a broadened exposure and access to environmental career pathways. The USDA Forest Service is proud to partner with New York State to get this funding on the ground in disadvantaged communities, where it is most needed.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “New York, get your shovels out and get ready to dig for countless new trees! This $7+ million in federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act I championed will help urban forests blossom from Binghamton to Batavia and Rochester to New Rochelle. I fought hard to plant funding for trees in the Inflation Reduction Act so our communities can address the effects of pollution and brutal heat from climate change by planting urban forests. More trees mean a greener and cleaner environment and a better community for all. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership ensuring that these federal dollars are put to good use building a cooler and greener future for New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Expanding access to trees and green spaces gives our communities a higher quality of life. I’m so proud to deliver this $7.1 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding that will help combat extreme heat and improve New Yorkers’ air quality. This money will help bring new life to communities across New York State and provide families with a greener, healthier environment.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “Tree coverage is an absolute necessity for a thriving city, especially as the Hudson Valley swelters under one historic heat wave after another this summer. I’m proud that these investments will increase canopy cover, improve climate resilience, and create good-paying jobs along the way. I’ll keep fighting to bring home more federal dollars from the landmark Inflation Reduction Act to make the Hudson Valley a sustainable and vibrant home for generations to come.”

The following is a list of awarded projects by region:

CAPITAL REGION

Albany County

City of Albany Department of General Services - $420,260; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Greene County

Village of Athens - $340,633; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Rensselaer County

City of Troy - $317,600; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

CENTRAL NY

Cortland County

City of Cortland - $65,000; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

Onondaga County

City of Syracuse - $495,283; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

FINGER LAKES

Genesee County

City of Batavia - $452,732; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

Monroe County

City of Rochester - $199,625; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Orleans County

Orleans County Soil and Water Conservation District - $468,479; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

LONG ISLAND

Nassau County

City of Glen Cove - $25,706; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

MID-HUDSON VALLEY

Orange County

Orange County Parks and Recreation - $63,154; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

Ulster County

City of Kingston - $491,550; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Westchester

City of New Rochelle - $35,000; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

NEW YORK CITY

Bronx County

Woodlawn Conservancy Inc - $473,392; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Natural Areas Conservancy Inc - $394,658; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

Kings County

Big Initiatives Incorporated - $407,457; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

The Evergreens Cemetery Preservation Foundation - $500,000.00; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

New York County

The Green-Wood Cemetery - $498,035; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

Randall’s Island Park Alliance Inc - $497,742; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

NORTH COUNTRY

Clinton County

Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District - $229,622; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

Jefferson County

City of Watertown - $400,000; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

St. Lawrence County

Town of Massena - $231,342; Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities

SOUTHERN TIER

Broome County

City of Binghamton - $33,333; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

WESTERN NY

Chautauqua County

City of Dunkirk - $122,446; Community Forest Management Plan Implementation

To further achieve New York’s climate goals, Governor Hochul’s 2024 State of the State Address and the 2024-25 enacted State Budget included $47 million through the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act to support the goal of planting 25 million trees statewide by 2033. This goal will invigorate the State’s tree planting efforts through multi-year annual grants to municipalities to plant trees in support of resilient reforestation and urban forests, modernize DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery, and engage the next generation of environmental stewards.