Penthouse Paws to Unleash Next-Level Pet Tech at CatCon 2024

See you at CatCon booth 615! The future of pet care is here - and it's luxuriously high-tech.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penthouse Paws, an innovative pet tech company, is set to debut its latest collection of smart feeders and water fountains at CatCon 2024 in Pasadena, California, from August 3-4. Designed to enhance the lives of cats and their owners, these products offer features like programmable feeding schedules, portion control, remote monitoring, and fresh, filtered water access.

"Our mission is to revolutionize how we care for our feline companions," says Nick Mikhail, Founder and CEO at Penthouse Paws. "We can't wait to show CatCon attendees how our products make life easier, healthier, and more fun for both cats and their humans."

Visit booth #615 to explore the future of feline care with Penthouse Paws. Exclusive promotions, giveaways, and engaging experiences await all cat enthusiasts.

About Penthouse Paws:

Penthouse Paws is dedicated to enhancing the lives of cats and their owners through innovative pet tech solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with a deep love for felines.

About CatCon:

CatCon is the world's largest gathering of cat lovers, experts, and brands, celebrating all things feline through pop culture, education, and community.

Penthouse Paws