Penthouse Paws: An Indie Tech Powerhouse Reimagines Pet Care at Global Pet Expo 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penthouse Paws, a rising force in the pet tech industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Global Pet Expo 2024, taking place March 20-22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This premier event will serve as Penthouse Paws' platform to showcase its innovative suite of products, seamlessly integrating technology with luxury to elevate the lives of furry companions and their human families.

Born from Passion: An Indie Brand with a Heart

More than just a brand, Penthouse Paws is the brainchild of a passionate Angelino family. Founded by a father and daughter duo who share a deep bond with their four feline companions, Penthouse Paws is an indie brand driven by a genuine love for animals and a desire to revolutionize pet care.

Elevating the Industry: Penthouse Paws Joins the American Pet Products Association

Penthouse Paws' commitment to innovation and excellence extends beyond its products. They are proud to announce their recent membership in the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the leading trade association representing all segments of the pet industry. By joining APPA, Penthouse Paws gains access to valuable resources, networking opportunities, and industry insights, further solidifying its dedication to providing exceptional products and services to pet lovers everywhere.

Attendees are invited to explore the Penthouse Paws booth 1787:

*Explore the latest and greatest pet tech products from Penthouse Paws.

*Discover authorized dealer opportunities and learn about Penthouse Paws' convenient fulfillment services from their Los Angeles, California warehouse.

*Interact with the Smart HD Feeder and Smart Water Fountain, experiencing firsthand how they revolutionize feeding and hydration routines.

*Get a sneak peek at upcoming products, offering a glimpse into the future of their innovative pet care solutions.

Passionate about the human-animal bond, Penthouse Paws representatives will be available to answer questions, demonstrate the innovative features of their products, and share their vision for the future of pet care.

About the Global Pet Expo

The Global Pet Expo is the world's largest annual pet trade show, attracting thousands of attendees from around the globe. The event showcases the latest pet products, services, and trends, providing a platform for businesses to connect with buyers, media, and influencers. Learn more at https://globalpetexpo.org/.

Penthouse Paws App