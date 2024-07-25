‘John Doe’ Found in 2020 in Stark County Is Identified

(CANTON, Ohio) — The skeletal remains of an unidentified man found more than four years ago in Stark County have been identified, jump-starting the investigation into his death, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier announced today.

“When a unknown person is identified, dignity is restored and there is a renewal of hope for justice,” Yost said. “I commend the efforts of BCI and Sheriff Maier for restoring Michael Leach’s identity. Those who loved and knew him can now grieve their friend.”

With advanced DNA testing, investigators were able to identify the man as Michael Leach, who was born on Oct. 21, 1957, and was last known to live in Dover, in Tuscarawas County.

“Identifying Michael Leach after so many years brings a sense of closure to his family and the community,” explained Sheriff Maier. “This achievement underscores the importance of collaboration and the relentless pursuit of justice by our dedicated team and community partners. Our investigation continues, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Aiding in the identification was the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to identifying unidentified remains using investigative genetic genealogy.

Today’s announcement closes the first chapter of the investigation, a partnership between the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. In August 2021, Yost and Maier unveiled a forensic reconstruction; two years later, authorities released more advanced digitally created images of the then-unknown man.

Leach’s body was found by an oil-well worker on March 31, 2020, in a rural area off Sandy Avenue SE in Canton. He was wearing a navy blue, white and yellow T-shirt; black shorts; and tennis shoes. The remains are believed to have been exposed to the elements for at least two years before their discovery.

With Leach’s identity now known, the investigation of his death continues. Anyone with information should contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3823.

Law enforcement officers or family members of missing persons interested in learning more about the services provided by BCI’s Missing Persons Unit should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-