Superior Plant Rentals, LLC Unveils Expanded Location in Corpus Christi, Texas
The new expanded location highlights Superior’s dedication to fulfilling the increasing needs of the local market.
This strategic move brings us one step closer to our goal of establishing Superior as the foremost global provider of specialty tools and equipment.”WEBSTER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Plant Rentals (SPR) is pleased to announce a new, expanded location in Corpus Christi, Texas. The new location in Corpus marks a significant milestone for SPR, showcasing their commitment to meeting the growing demands of the local market. Since establishing a presence in Corpus Christi back in 2019, SPR has continuously strived to provide top-notch equipment and services to their customers. The decision to expand their footprint in the area was driven by the need to ensure a wider range of equipment availability and increase the availability of heat exchanger products.
— Eric Dunkerson, President and COO
Spanning approximately 6,000 square feet, the new office and warehouse space will serve as a hub for sales and rentals of SPR’s complete product line, including their current OEM offerings and an extensive inventory of heat exchanger products. Eric Dunkerson, President and COO of SPR, expressed his excitement about the expansion, emphasizing the company’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional customer support and satisfaction. “This strategic move brings us one step closer to our goal of establishing Superior as the foremost global provider of specialty tools and equipment.”
About SPR: With 11 locations across the US and Canada, Superior (SPR) sells and rents specialty tools and equipment for the Oil and Gas, Mining, Heavy Construction, Shipbuilding, Aerospace, and Power Generation industries. The company’s mission is to provide value-added engineering, training, and operational support with an innovative approach and a user mindset. The company aims to become the leading global specialty tool and equipment provider with a strong focus on safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For more information about SPR, visit their website at www.sprtool.com.
Kimberly Derry
Superior Plant Rentals, LLC
+1 713-331-5550
kderry@sprtool.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube