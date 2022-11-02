Superior Plant Rentals, LLC Introduces the All New 4-14 S2 Line Boring Machine
The New 4-14 S2 Improves Upon the 30-Year Legacy of the SPR York 4-14 Line Boring Product LineWEBSTER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SPR 4-14 ET line boring machine has a long history of being one of the best-selling line boring machines on the market. With its digital touch keypad, its unique variable speed feed system, and its powerful yet portable design, the 4-14 ET has proven to be a dependable workhorse, whether in the shop, or in the field. Staying true to their mission of using an innovative approach to create new products with the end-user in mind, Superior asked the question, “How do we improve on one of the most beloved products in the industry?”
With the goal of increasing performance, utility, and ease of use, SPR is proud to announce the release of the all-new 4-14 S2 line boring machine. “As we considered the next evolution of the 4-14 product line, we asked our customers for buy-in on how we could improve this product. With many new and upgraded features, the S2 is our most advanced 4-14 line boring machine yet. The new S2 is another example of our commitment to keep innovation and technology forefront as we continue to improve our product lines, increase our product offerings, and add value for our customers.” says Eric Dunkerson, President of Superior Plant Rentals, LLC.
Some of the features of the beautifully designed 4-14 S2 include: larger guide bars making it twice as rigid as previous 4-14 models, a lighter and more compact footprint, precise feed-rate and RPM control, and an easy-to-use hand-held digital interface. These, along with many other new features, make the all-new 4-14 S2 one of the most state-of-the-art line boring machines on the market today.
About SPR: With 11 locations across the US and Canada, Superior (SPR) manufactures, sells, and rents specialty tools and equipment for the Oil and Gas, Mining, Heavy Construction, Shipbuilding, Aerospace, and Power Generation industries. Through SPR’s partnership with Maus Italia, they offer tools and machinery for the production and maintenance of heat exchangers, condensers, and boilers, in addition to their heat exchanger line of products. The company’s mission is to provide value-added engineering, training, and operational support with an innovative approach and a user mindset. Superior aims to become the leading global specialty tool and equipment provider with a strong focus on customer service, safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For more information about SPR, visit their website at www.sprtool.com.
