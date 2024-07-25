Ingalls Secures Major Contract to Bolster USAF Chaplain Corps Cybersecurity
Ingalls partners with USAF to enhance cybersecurity for Chapel Tithes and Offerings Fund software to streamline ATO process and provide ongoing monitoring.
Our cybersecurity experts have a proven track record of assisting clients to obtain an ATO in record time, and we are honored to extend our expertise to support the USAF CTOF mission.”WOODWORTH, LA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ingalls Information Security has been awarded a significant contract to enhance the cybersecurity of the United States Air Force Chaplain Corps Chapel Tithes and Offering Fund (CTOF). The CTOF Information System is managed by the Chaplain Corps Accounting Center (CCAC) and administered by the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC). This partnership aims to streamline the Authorization to Operate (ATO) process for CTOF's accounting software and implement continuous monitoring.
Ingalls will deliver excellent support services by leveraging its seasoned staff of cybersecurity engineers and consultants. Ingalls’ proven process of streamlining the Risk Management Framework (RMF) through coordination with all stakeholders involved will ensure that all required controls are in place as submitted. This collaboration aims to complete the RMF process and achieve an ATO, and then move on to continuous monitoring.
"We are excited about this partnership with USAF CTOF," said Brandi Pickett, Director of Government Programs at Ingalls Information Security. "Our cybersecurity experts have a proven track record of providing RMF implementation services and assisting clients to obtain an ATO in record time, and we are honored to extend our expertise to support the USAF CTOF mission."
Ingalls understands the unique challenges surrounding the DoD ATO process, and their strategy and advisory services were developed to support the long-term mission to help program managers and other stakeholders start the A&A process and get on the right track. Ingalls uses an agile authorization process that enables faster deployment of systems and applications. This includes generated templates for project plans, CONOPs, schedules, checklists, etc., that help streamline and effectively manage the entire process to ensure deadlines are met.
The contract leverages Ingalls' expertise in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including their innovative Cybersecurity Assurance Readiness (CSAR)/RMF Pro solution, which is designed to expedite the ATO process while ensuring robust security measures are in place.
CSAR/RMF Pro simplifies the path to ATO approval through automation and advising, supporting the Prepare and Categorize System steps of the RMF Framework. CSAR/RMF Pro employs an automation driven modular approach while keeping a human-in-the-loop to actively review applications for accuracy and provide feedback, guiding the user forward to a “mature cyber environment” and on path toward an authorization decision. The entire experience offers refined processes to reduce chance of errors, confusion, and fatigue.
ABOUT INGALLS INFORMATION SECURITY
Since 2010, Ingalls Information Security has provided technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Extended Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. In 2021, Ingalls formally launched the Government Programs Department to specialize in DoD cybersecurity solutions, including CMMC preparation and assessment, DFARS Compliance expertise, and ATO/RMF support. The company’s core focus is establishing Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence and bringing 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
To learn more about Ingalls, please visit www.iinfosec.com/government-programs
