Attorney General Hilgers Announces Victory in Stopping Biden Administration’s Title IX Rule

LINCOLN – Attorney General Hilgers announces the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri issued a preliminary injunction in Arkansas v. U.S. Department of Education halting the implementation of the Biden Administration’s new rule interpreting Title IX.

 

“We are grateful for this ruling. It is a win for girls and women in preserving Title IX’s tradition of protecting their privacy and safeguarding their opportunities for athletic competition,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.

 

The preliminary injunction stops the Administration’s plan to allow men into women’s and girls’ locker rooms, restrooms, and showers and to allow males onto girls’ sports teams. It also protects teachers, administrators, and students from the threat of investigation or sanction for disagreeing with the gender ideology. 

 

This decision comes just in time before the start of the new school year.

 

The attorneys general of Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota filed the lawsuit on May 7th, 2024

