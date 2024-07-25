Ascension Advisory Facilitates 3-Building Sale Leaseback Transaction for Jtec Industries
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension Advisory is pleased to announce the successful execution of a 3-Building sale leaseback transaction for Jtec Industries, a prominent manufacturer of material handling equipment solutions. This strategic deal involved three key operational manufacturing properties in Illinois, which are integral to Jtec's overall operations.
The primary objective of Jtec Industries in this transaction was to unlock capital that was tied up in their real estate assets, thus providing non-dilutive liquidity for the business and its principals. This move was strategically aimed at redeploying capital into more productive areas for the company and its owners while ensuring the continuity and growth of operations at the current locations.
Ascension Advisory utilized its extensive network of investors to identify a buyer with significant expertise in the material handling equipment industry. By conducting a competitive bidding process, Ascension attracted several offers. The selected buyer recognized the strategic importance of the 200,000 square feet of operational space spread across 18 acres and provided a compelling offer that aligned with the value of these assets to Jtec. Furthermore, the buyer committed to funding a future expansion project at one of the properties, enhancing the long-term value of the transaction.
Ascension Advisory collaborated closely with Jtec and the buyer throughout the process to manage due diligence and lease negotiations. This ensured that all parties were aligned and any challenges were promptly addressed, resulting in a smooth and efficient transaction.
The completion of this 3-Building sale leaseback transaction has enabled Jtec Industries to access significant liquidity while retaining full operational control. With the strategic guidance and expertise of Ascension Advisory, Jtec successfully capitalized on its real estate assets, generating substantial proceeds. These proceeds will not only support the company’s future growth initiatives but also bolster confidence in Jtec's financial position and strategic direction.
Evan Sneider
The primary objective of Jtec Industries in this transaction was to unlock capital that was tied up in their real estate assets, thus providing non-dilutive liquidity for the business and its principals. This move was strategically aimed at redeploying capital into more productive areas for the company and its owners while ensuring the continuity and growth of operations at the current locations.
Ascension Advisory utilized its extensive network of investors to identify a buyer with significant expertise in the material handling equipment industry. By conducting a competitive bidding process, Ascension attracted several offers. The selected buyer recognized the strategic importance of the 200,000 square feet of operational space spread across 18 acres and provided a compelling offer that aligned with the value of these assets to Jtec. Furthermore, the buyer committed to funding a future expansion project at one of the properties, enhancing the long-term value of the transaction.
Ascension Advisory collaborated closely with Jtec and the buyer throughout the process to manage due diligence and lease negotiations. This ensured that all parties were aligned and any challenges were promptly addressed, resulting in a smooth and efficient transaction.
The completion of this 3-Building sale leaseback transaction has enabled Jtec Industries to access significant liquidity while retaining full operational control. With the strategic guidance and expertise of Ascension Advisory, Jtec successfully capitalized on its real estate assets, generating substantial proceeds. These proceeds will not only support the company’s future growth initiatives but also bolster confidence in Jtec's financial position and strategic direction.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here