Celebrating 20 Years of GDACS

In the wake of the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which claimed over 230,000 lives and left millions displaced, the urgent need for a coordinated disaster response system among international agencies, governments, and humanitarian organizations became glaringly evident. In response, the Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) was established to bridge the gap between real-time disaster data and response capabilities. Integral to this effort was UNOSAT’s development of the Satellite Mapping Coordination System (SMCS) in 2010, following the Haiti earthquake, which facilitates real-time coordination between mapping organizations during disaster events.

Established in 2004 by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the European Commission's Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Department (ECHO), and UNOSAT, GDACS has become a crucial player in international disaster response. As GDACS celebrates its 20th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the power of timely and accurate alerts. To mark this occasion, UNOSAT attended the GDACS Annual Meeting on May 7, 2024, celebrating two decades of collaborative efforts in disaster response and preparedness.

GDACS has supported decision-making during major disasters such as the 2004 tsunami, the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the 2015 Nepal earthquake, and the 2023 earthquake in Turkey and Syria by providing rapid impact estimations, early warnings, and facilitating anticipatory actions. Acting as a central hub for coordination, GDACS fosters collaboration between the United Nations, the European Commission, and disaster managers worldwide. It minimizes redundant efforts and accelerates critical response measures with over 80,000 subscribers and more than 10,000 analytical products, improving alerts, information exchange, and coordination in the first phase after major sudden-onset disasters.

Committed to continuous improvement, GDACS is revamping its website for a better user experience and integrating advanced hazard monitoring models. Reflecting on this progress, the European Union noted, "Data science and technology have come a long way since 2004, and GDACS is constantly enhancing its capability for early warning and monitoring disasters." For instance, the Joint Research Centre (JRC) has contributed significantly to the Multi-hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS) under the Sendai Framework, while UNOSAT continues to lead continuous improvements in its Satellite Mapping Coordination System (SMCS), ensuring more efficient disaster response.

Launched in 2010, SMCS has continually evolved, with a significant update announced in 2012 marking a milestone as the second generation of the GDACS Satellite Mapping Coordination System. This updated version integrates critical information from the International Charter Space and Major Disasters, leveraging their COS2 operational system via API. It enables a broader spectrum of satellite mapping organizations, including national disaster management entities, international agencies, and universities, to contribute analyses to the SMCS platform.

This enhanced system incorporates advanced functionalities, facilitating more efficient coordination and reducing duplication of efforts among stakeholders. Luca Dell'Oro, Chief of the Disaster Risk Management and Climate Resilience Section of UNOSAT, highlights the importance of the SMCS, "The SMCS has supported the coordination of satellite imagery analysis over 110 major disaster events alerted by GDACS, and thanks to the improvements of the SMCS functionalities made by the UNOSAT team, the number of SMCS users has reached 37,000." This integration benefits GDACS stakeholders, including affected countries, early responders, NGOs, and international organizations.

As the agreed platform for coordinating satellite imagery mapping for GDACS, chaired by the European Commission Monitoring and Information Centre in DG Humanitarian Aid & Civil Protection, the SMCS reflects UNOSAT's dedication to enhancing disaster management through technological innovation and collaboration.

As we celebrate GDACS's 20th anniversary, we are reminded of the human impact at the core of our work. From providing timely alerts that save lives to supporting communities in their most vulnerable moments, GDACS has been a crucial cooperation framework in disaster response worldwide. We also recognize the significant contributions of UNOSAT, alongside numerous other partners, to GDACS's success.

Looking ahead, UNOSAT remains committed to its mission of providing timely and high-quality satellite imagery and GIS solutions to support humanitarian relief, development, and disaster risk reduction. Through our collaboration with GDACS, we will continue to leverage technology, data, and partnerships to make a tangible difference in the face of disaster.