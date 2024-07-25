Attorney General Jackley Requests SCOTUS To Stop EPA New Rule on Existing Coal-, Gas-, Oil-Fired Power Plants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined a coalition of 25 Attorneys General in asking the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to issue an emergency stay on the implementation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recently-released new rule on existing coal-, natural gas- and oil-fired power plants.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused last Friday to block the rule. That rule would force power plants fueled by coal or natural gas to capture smokestack emissions using currently unworkable technologies or otherwise shut down. It would regulate those plants under the Clean Air Act by imposing more stringent emissions standards.

“This proposal would negatively impact power plant companies in South Dakota and significantly impact the cost of energy to South Dakotans,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The EPA continuously has failed to demonstrate how, and to what degree, this rule change is needed or that it is the least restrictive alternative.”

Other states part of the coalition are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read a copy of the SCOTUS filing here.

-30-