InventionHome® Inventor Creates Wireless ECG Unit that Identifies Electrical Heart Activities Without Tangled Wires
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria B. of Fairview, NC is the creator of the Wireless ECG, a touchscreen or LCD wireless ECG designed to prevent tripping or excessive tangling due to hanging wires. The ECG can include a pull-out drawer with reusable suction cup electrodes for easy access when an ECG is needed. The system prevents the tangling and breaking of ECG wires by simply eliminating them. It will have the ability to read electrical heart activity and transfer information to a monitor quicker than a standard ECG system.
Information can be transmitted to hospitals or printed for manual interpretations. There can be a pull-out drawer housing multiple ECG suction cup electrodes for easy access and application. The wireless unit is designed to improve patient care and ensures paramedics and others can quickly apply an ECG for readings.
A wireless ECG (Electrocardiogram) system offers several benefits over traditional wired systems, which can significantly improve patient care, clinical workflow, and overall healthcare efficiency in hospitals, ambulances, and even homes for hospice care. Wireless ECG systems can provide continuous real-time monitoring, essential for detecting transient cardiac events that might be missed with intermittent checks. These systems enable remote patient monitoring, allowing healthcare providers to track patients’ cardiac activity without the need for in-person visits.
The global ECG market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6-8% over the next few years. The market size was valued at approximately $1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach over $2.5 billion by 2027. The Wireless ECG unit is a significant improvement over wired models and would significantly benefit any manufacturer’s product line.
Maria filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Wireless ECG product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Wireless ECG can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
