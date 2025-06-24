Inventor Creates New Standard in Bathroom Hygiene and Safety through His Sani-Safe Antimicrobial Disposable Bath Mat

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric C. of Miami, FL is the creator of the Sani-Safe Antimicrobial Disposable Bath Mat Safety System, an innovative bathmat that redefines hygiene, safety, and convenience in bathrooms. The Sani-Safe system is the first to provide a disposable, antimicrobial, non-slip bathmat solution that addresses the dangers and shortcomings of traditional mats.Each mat is constructed using Polyethylene Vinyl Acetate (PEVA), a lightweight, eco-friendly, and chlorine-free alternative to standard vinyl. The mat also features an integrated antimicrobial agent, a specialized non-slip diamond-textured top layer, and a removable adhesive backing that grips firmly to bathtub or shower floors. The mat’s 0.8 mm to 1.0 mm thickness offers reliable comfort and water dispersion without trapping moisture, thereby inhibiting mold and mildew growth and eliminating unpleasant odors.Traditional bathmats are notorious for becoming slippery, developing foul smells, harboring bacteria, and being difficult to clean. Sani-Safe’s disposable design provides a fresh, clean, maintenance-free mat that makes it ideal for homes, hotels, hospitals, assisted living facilities, boats, yachts, and travel. Its adhesive backing leaves no residue, ensuring quick setup and removal without damage to surfaces.Key features of the bathmat include:• Disposable Design: single use that lasts for 3 to 6 months for optimal hygiene that eliminates any need for cleaning and maintenance.• Antimicrobial Protection: an integrated antimicrobial agent inhibits bacteria, mold, mildew, and fungus while preventing foot infections and odors.• Non-slip Safety Surface: lightweight, durable, and eco-friendly surface that is crack- and tear-resistant.• Firmly secured with our anti-microbial, disposable, no residue glue prevents need for drainage.• Customizable Options: available in multiple sizes, colors, and logo designs with a standard size measuring 16-inches by 24-inches.The system includes a two-piece disposable kit: a main mat for the floor and a smaller mat for the rim of the tub or shower stall. Custom sizing, colors, and logo branding are available, with the standard mat weighing only 7 oz. Suggested retail pricing ranges between $29.95 and $39.95 per system. Each system lasts 3 to 6 months before replacement is needed.Eric filed his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is looking to sell or license the patent rights to his Sani-Safe Antimicrobial Disposable Bath Mat Safety System product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Sani-Safe Antimicrobial Disposable Bath Mat Safety System can contact Eric Cohen, President Sani Safe Medical Corporation, by calling 305-490-7601.

