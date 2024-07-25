Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform hands over shearing shed and equipment in Mgwalana village, 26 Jul

Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) will continue providing wool improvement infrastructure, equipment and training to communal and emerging farmers when DRDAR MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over a shearing shed and equipment in Mgwalana village on Friday morning.

The supply of the infrastructure is a part of the wool improvement production programme that saw the value of wool exported from the province reaching 28 million tons in 2022 -generating R3.9 billion with the formerly underdeveloped communal sector exceeding R250 million in annual income.

To ensure the increased quality and quantity of wool produced by emerging farmers the department provided 73 new shearing sheds, 81 multipurpose, 72 new dipping tanks, renovation of 248 dipping tanks and 7 shearing sheds.

The fenced shearing shed structure with a built-in office and two male and female toilets, 7425 L dip plunge, portable small stock handling facilities, wool presser, sorting table, classing bins and provision of two water harvesting will be handed over to Magwalana Wool Growers’ Association.

The enterprise, which was started in 2010 has its 29 members are dominated by 7 females with 10 males and 2 young males, took an initiative to build a shabby structure that compromised quality by leading to in inefficiencies and time wastage.

On top of the R1,1 million investment in the structure, DRDAR also provided training that included, understanding of contracts and their sources, managerial expertise and administrative capabilities, business environments and select business opportunities as well as marketing.

The farmers have 2223 sheep that produced 3778 kg in the previous production season after being sold through BKB in Gqeberha - earning the them revenue of R109 57500 and the returns are expected to rise since they would be utilising quality equipment in a proper structure.

Member of the media are invited to attend this event that will that place as follows:

Venue: Mgwalana Shearing Shed, eGncobo

Date: 26 July 2024

Time: 10 am

For more information and RSVP please contact MEC spokesperson Mr Athule Joka on 071 688 4231 or 071 608 9041; and Thozi Manyisana (Communications) on 082 494 3600