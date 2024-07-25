Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s Regular Press Conference on July 25, 2024

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will pay an official visit to China from July 27 to 31.

Beijing Daily: To follow up on your announcement of the Italian Prime Minister’s visit to China, could you share with us the program and China’s expectation for the visit? How do you view the current China-Italy relations?

Mao Ning: During Prime Minister Meloni’s visit to China, President Xi Jinping will meet with her. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman Zhao Leji will have talks and meet with her respectively. The two sides will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

China and Italy are both countries with an ancient civilization. The two countries are comprehensive strategic partners and have maintained close high-level exchanges and fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. A sound and stable China-Italy relationship is in the interest of both countries and peoples, and contributes to inter-civilization exchanges and mutual learning.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership. China looks to work with Italy through this visit to cement traditional friendship, promote the Silk Road spirit, strengthen mutual understanding and trust, deepen practical cooperation and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, pursue the steady and sustained growth of China-Italy and China-EU relations, and jointly contribute to a more peaceful, stable and prosperous world.

Rudaw Media Network: After the Beijing agreement for the Palestinian factions, is there any other issue in the Middle East that China is willing or trying to solve? My second question is, according to the BRI, Belt and Road Initiative, with Iraq, China is building thousands of schools. There is no any school to be built in the Kurdish areas. What’s your comment on that?

Mao Ning: On your first question, China remains committed to keeping the Middle East region peaceful and stable and helping the region develop and thrive. We will continue to uphold the spirit of the Global Security Initiative, support countries in the Middle East in enhancing strategic independence, working in solidarity to address regional security issues and building a comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable new security architecture in the Middle East that works for all. China will endeavor to contribute more to a peaceful and stable Middle East and lasting peace and security in the region.

On your second question, China and Iraq enjoy a traditional friendship. In recent years, China has implemented multiple important projects with Iraq under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, which have benefited Iraq’s economic reconstruction and people’s lives, and been widely welcomed and recognized by the Iraqi people. As Iraq’s friendly country and strategic partner, China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Iraq and assist its socioeconomic development.

Reuters: An ethnic armed group in Myanmar has claimed it has taken the military headquarters in Lashio, a city which is close to the border with China, in an offensive. Can China confirm the city was seized and does it have a comment given that the fighting is occurring near its border?

Mao Ning: China is closely following the situation in northern Myanmar. We have called on relevant parties in Myanmar to uphold dialogue and consultation, end the hostilities as soon as possible, settle disputes in a peaceful manner, avoid escalation of the situation, and in particular, make sure no harm is done to the security of Chinese borders and the safety of people living in the border area as well as Chinese projects, businesses and personnel in Myanmar. China will continue to promote talks for peace and encourage northern Myanmar to maintain the momentum of ceasefire and peace talks.

AFP: The US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that it imposed sanctions on a China-based network of six individuals and five entities and accused them of violating UN Security Council resolutions for supporting the DPRK’s ballistic missile and space programs. What is China’s response?

Mao Ning: China has been implementing the UN Security Council resolutions in good faith. China is committed to honoring its international obligations and maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. We oppose illicit unilateral sanctions. Slapping sanctions at will does no good to solving the Korean Peninsula issue.

Global Times: It’s reported that when answering a question from Xinhua News Agency during an interview, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said Brazil hopes to have a new strategic partnership with China that involves cooperation in science, technology and the production of chips and software, and makes the Brazil-China relationship “infinitely greater” and more prosperous. He said that China is an essential partner for Brazil’s economic growth and scientific and technological development and a partner Brazil will always take into account, and that Brazil hopes to work with China in the fight against hunger. He said that China wants to discuss the Belt and Road and he is willing to discuss it with China. “I want to know ...” he said, “where we come in and what position we are going to play ... we want to be a starter.” What is China’s comment?

Mao Ning: I have noted relevant reports. China and Brazil are major developing countries, important emerging economies and each other’s comprehensive strategic partners. China attaches great importance to its relationship with Brazil and this relationship has always been a priority in China’s diplomacy. China stands ready to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to work for greater synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil’s development strategies such as the New Industry Brazil and for high-level and high-quality practical cooperation across the board between the two countries, so as to better benefit the two peoples and contribute more to the development and prosperity of the world.

Brazil is the country of football. China welcomes Brazil to join the Belt and Road family as soon as possible and looks forward to Brazil’s worldies in Belt and Road cooperation.