Natur og Ungdom from Norway wins the 2024 Max van der Stoel Award

THE HAGUE, 25 July 2024 – Natur og Ungdom from Norway has been selected as the winner of the 2024 Max van der Stoel Award. The Award recognizes this organization’s efforts to give young people of all backgrounds a voice in environmental policy.

Since 1967, Natur og Ungdom (Nature and Youth) has harnessed solidarity among generations of youth from majority and minority communities to successfully address environmental challenges and protect minority rights.

The international Jury, chaired by OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, stated: “In recognition of how this youth organization builds bridges among diverse communities and advocates for Sámi interests as a means to achieve its objectives focused on environmental issues, the Jury has unanimously awarded Natur og Ungdom with the 2024 Max van der Stoel Award.”

The High Commissioner on National Minorities has been observing that issues at the intersection between the environment and minority rights are becoming increasingly relevant to the mandate.

Natur og Ungdom has a long tradition of advocating on issues at this intersection and its work facilitates and embodies many of the principles articulated in the HCNM’s latest Recommendations on the Effective Participation of National Minorities in Social and Economic Life.

The Award of 50,000 euros was established by the Netherlands’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2001 in honour of the distinguished Dutch statesman and first OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities, Max van der Stoel. It is awarded biennially to recognize a person, group or institution for extraordinary and outstanding achievements in improving the position of national minorities in the OSCE participating States.

The Award ceremony will take place in The Hague on 6 November 2024.