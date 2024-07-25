First United Bank & Trust Redefines Operational Excellence with Creatio's No-Code Platform
First United Bank and Trust establishes the new benchmark with a no-code platform that redefines operations, boosts efficiency, and elevates customer experienceBOSTON, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced that First United Bank and Trust, a forward-thinking community bank from Maryland, has achieved a groundbreaking transformation in their operations, catapulting their efficiency and revolutionizing their customer service capabilities.
First United Bank and Trust is committed to its customers and the communities it serves. The company prioritizes building strong relationships and providing tailored solutions to meet customer needs. However, with two separate CRMs in place, the lack of centralized customer data has resulted in misinformation and operational inefficiencies.
The bank decided to take charge of its digital future, positioning itself to better meet customer needs and adapt swiftly to market changes. Leveraging the Creatio no-code platform, they now have access to a comprehensive 360-degree view of their customers, efficiently processing thousands of cases monthly. The unified system seamlessly connected with the core banking system and other software, enhancing interdepartmental collaboration and communication, resulting in increased operational efficiency and happier customers.
About First United Bank and Trust
First United Bank & Trust is a leading full-service financial institution with over a century of experience. It offers a comprehensive range of products and services for both individuals and businesses, including deposits, loans, and banking services. With its longstanding commitment to excellence, First United remains a trusted partner for all financial needs, both personal and commercial.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
