PRIVATE LABEL'S NEW CROCHET BOHO BRAIDS: YOUR TICKET TO EFFORTLESS SUMMER STYLE
Atlanta-based Hair Innovator Launches Time-Saving Deep Wave Boho Braids, Bringing Salon-Quality Looks to Your Living Room
We're not only selling hair extensions; we're selling freedom.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where time is precious and style is everything, Private Label is stepping up to revolutionize the way we think about our hair. The Atlanta-based hair extension and wig powerhouse is thrilled to announce the launch of its game-changing Crochet Boho Braids, a product that promises to turn heads and save hours.
— Mikey Moran
Remember those long, lazy summer days spent in a salon chair, watching the world go by as your stylist meticulously crafted your Boho braids? Well, those days are about to become a distant memory. Private Label's new pre-twisted Deep Wave Boho Braids are here to liberate you from the tyranny of time-consuming hair appointments, allowing you to rock that coveted bohemian look without sacrificing your entire day.
"We're not only selling hair extensions; we're selling freedom," says Mikey Moran, CEO of Private Label. "Freedom to express yourself, freedom to change your style on a whim, and most importantly, freedom to spend your time doing what you love, not sitting in a salon chair."
Since bursting onto the scene in 2014, Private Label has been turning heads in the hair industry. Their commitment to quality and innovation earned them a coveted spot on the INC 500 list in 2018, ranking 278th. With the launch of the Crochet Boho Braids, they're proving once again why they're the go-to choice for hair enthusiasts across the nation.
So, what makes these Boho Braids so special? It's all in the details. Each set is a labor of love, hand-twisted by Private Label's team of expert craftspeople. They start with premium synthetic hair for durability and ease of styling, then weave in deep-wave bulk human hair for that coveted natural look. The result? A set of Boho Braids that look like they took hours to create but can be installed in a fraction of the time.
"Our team spends three hours making each set of Boho Braids," explains Mikey. "That's three hours our customers get back in their day. Imagine what you could do with an extra three hours!"
The Crochet Boho Braids come in three lengths - 16", 20", and 24" - catering to every style preference, from cute and cropped to long and luxurious. Each set comes in a versatile Natural Black 1B color and features 20 pre-twisted braids per ring, making installation a breeze whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a professional stylist.
Private Label's growth mirrors the success of their products. From their Atlanta headquarters, they've expanded to three locations across Georgia. Surprisingly, they didn't stop there. In a move that blends style with star power, they've partnered with media personality Angela Yee to open a location in Detroit. Yee, known for her stint on the hit radio show The Breakfast Club and now host of the nationally syndicated "Way Up With Yee," brings her own brand of cool to the Private Label family.
"Angela Yee embodies everything we stand for at Private Label," says Mikey. "She's bold, innovative, and always ahead of the curve. We couldn't ask for a better partner as we continue to grow and evolve. Also, she loves to wear braids and I can't wait for her to wear and promote the product."
As summer approaches, Private Label's message is clear: life's too short to spend it all at the salon. Their tagline for the new Crochet Boho Braids sums it up perfectly: "With Private Label's pre-twisted Deep Wave Boho Braids, you can spend more time at the beach, not in your hairstylist's chair!"
As Private Label continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in hair innovation, one thing is clear: they're selling beyond hair products. They're selling a lifestyle – one where beauty doesn't have to come at the expense of your time, your comfort, or your wallet.
So, whether you're a seasoned hair enthusiast or a curious newcomer, Private Label's new Crochet Boho Braids offer a tantalizing glimpse into a future where great hair and great living go hand in hand. After all, in the words of Mikey Moran, "We are excited to save braiders time and money with our new pre-made boho braids product. This is perfect for DIYers as an at-home solution as well.”
Whether you need weaves, wigs, and bundles for cosmetics, lashes, and other beauty products, you'll find all conveniently available online or in-store. You can shop online or in one of their friendly Georgia local hair stores in Atlanta, Smyrna, Lithonia, and Tucker. For more information about Private Label's new Crochet Boho Braids, please contact:
About Private Label:
Founded in 2014, Private Label has quickly become a leading provider of human hair extensions and wigs in the USA. Based in Atlanta with multiple locations across Georgia and Michigan, the company offers a wide range of high-quality hair products for all budgets. Private Label's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has established it as a trusted name in the hair industry, continually pushing the boundaries of what's possible in hair styling and convenience.
Michael Moran
Private Label
+1 404-458-1330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok