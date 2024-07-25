Victoria Monai Richards, Former Track & Field Athlete of IMG Academy Makes Directorial Debut at 22

2019 IMG Academy Commencement Ceremony Victoria Monai Richards Tricked and Treated Movie Poster

IMG Academy alumna Victoria Monai Richards is making headlines with her directorial debut, "Tricked and Treated", at just 22 years old.

Dedicating so much of your life to a sport, then realizing that you'll never reach your professional goals can crush your spirit. I was blessed to have faith and family to help me pivot successfully.” — Victoria Monai Richards

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The former track and field student-athlete has traded in her running shoes for a director's chair, and her first feature film, "Tricked and Treated," continues to make waves in Hollywood and on the film festival circuit. Co-written with her mother, Sherrie Richards, the film showcases Richards' talent not only as a director but also as a writer and actor.

Richards' transition from student-athlete to writer-actor-director is sure to inspire others whose athletic dreams have been cut short. After the COVID-19 pandemic halted her track and field career, Richards turned to her other passion, acting.

Richards took time to regroup in her hometown, Charlotte, NC before moving to Los Angeles, CA in September 2022. By September 2023, Richards' was directing "Tricked and Treated".

With the Olympic Games just days away, her story serves as a reminder that sometimes, life takes us on unexpected paths, and it's up to us to make the most of it.

"Tricked and Treated", a farce comedy, follows the story of a young woman and her two best friends on a quest to find her demented PawPaw. Richards not only directed the film but also stars in the lead role, showcasing her versatility and talent. The film was shot during a historical strike, on a stringent timeline, and with at tight budget; making it a testament to Richards' determination and creativity.

As the world eagerly awaits the start of the Olympic Games, Richards' directorial debut is a refreshing reminder that there is life beyond sports. Her success at such a young age is a testament to her faith, hard work, dedication, and talent. "Tricked and Treated" just completed post production and a release date in the works.

With Richards' name and legends like Tichina Arnold and Tommy Davidson attached to it, it's sure to be a must-see for movie lovers all over the world. We can't wait to see what this rising star has in store for us next.

Most people don't dream of doing what Richards' did, because it doesn’t seem possible; except, NOW it is!