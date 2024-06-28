Mother-Daughter Duo’s First Feature Film “Tricked and Treated” Stuns Hollywood with Global Festival Wins

Tricked and Treated Movie Poster Still of PawPaw, Noble, Nigeria, and Sunshine in Tricked and Treated Mother-Daughter Creative Duo Sherrie and Victoria Monai Richards

Tricked & Treated, a film co-written by first-time filmmakers, Sherrie Richards and Victoria Monai Richards, has won an impressive twelve film festival awards.

This journey, filled with eccentric characters and unpredictable situations, is a race against time that balances comedy and heartfelt moments with remarkable finesse.” — Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricked and Treated, with its "work-in-progress" submissions, has won in Paris, Toronto, Athens, Los Angeles; have official selections in Barcelona and Seattle, and were Finalists at Cannes Film Awards. Awards range from Best Feature Film to Best Comedy to Best Debut Film. Requests continue to pour in weekly from festivals seeking their submission. Now that post production is complete and the entire vision is fulfilled, they expect to captivate audiences at their upcoming local and global premieres.

This is also the Directorial Debut for Victoria Monai, the younger Richards, who delivers an exceptional performance alongside former co-stars Nijah Brenea and Daisy Fernandez, from MAX's Rap Sh!t; and acting legends Tichina Arnold and Tommy Davidson.

Dubbed the Mini-Barbie movie for its vibrant colors and female led cast, Tricked and Treated, is a heart-warming, race against time, nonsensical comedy with a splash of southern charm. Noble (Richards) and her two inseperable besties Nigeria (Brenea) and Sunshine (Fernandez) team up with Noble’s street reformed Aunt MeekMeek (Arnold) to find Noble’s PawPaw (Davidson) all while trying to avoid being captured themselves. With it's unpredictability and bizarre twists, the Tricked and Treated movie is set on a collision course to do just what its title says...Trick and Treat the audience in the most joyful way possible.

Tricked and Treated has another very special mother-daughter duo connection with Tichina Arnold and her daughter Alijah Kai, who plays Norma Anna in the film. Kai, who delivers a hilarious performance as "the plug" for the Homeless, adds even more fun and flavor to an already stacked cast of misfits.

The Richards duo moved from Charlotte, NC to Hollywood, in September of 2022, so the younger Richards could continue to build her acting resume; while they both created and networked behind the scenes. Just as they got settled, looming strike talks hampered the acting market and the younger Richards saw opportunities deteriorate rapidly. Led by faith, they pivoted by embracing the challenge, sped up their movie making timeline, and after meeting the Harold Brothers (film producers and owners of Dr. Self-Tape) in April 2023, the rest became history. Soon after, they were joined by legendary writer Michael Anthony Snowden (known for White Chicks, Scary Movie 2), second-generation producer Grant Gilmore, and a host of others to execute a dream that seemed impossible.

Against all odds, during a historic strike, the mother-daughter duo was able to obtain a SAG Interim Agreement to begin production on September 11, 2023. With post production now in their rear-view mirror, global festival accolades pouring in, and more projects in development, the Richards duo have high hopes for what God has next for them.