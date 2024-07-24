Senate Bill 1298 Printer's Number 1844
PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - power to or for the public for compensation.
(ii) Diverting, developing, pumping, impounding,
distributing or furnishing water to or for the public for
compensation.
(iii) Transporting passengers or property as a
common carrier.
(iv) Use as a canal, turnpike, tunnel, bridge, wharf
and the like, for the public for compensation.
(v) Transporting or conveying natural or artificial
gas, crude oil, gasoline or petroleum products, materials
for refrigeration, oxygen or nitrogen or other fluid
substance, by pipeline or conduit, for the public for
compensation.
(vi) Conveying or transmitting messages or
communications by telephone or telegraph or domestic
public land mobile radio service, including, but not
limited to, point-to-point microwave radio service, for
the public for compensation.
(vii) Wastewater collection, treatment or disposal,
for the public for compensation.
(viii) Providing limousine service in a county of
the second class under 66 Pa.C.S. Ch. 11 Subch. B
(relating to limousine service in counties of the second
class).
(2) The term does not include:
(i) An individual or corporation, not otherwise a
public utility, who or which furnishes service only to
the individual or corporation.
(ii) A bona fide cooperative association which
furnishes service only to the association's stockholders
