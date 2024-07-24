Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,812 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1298 Printer's Number 1844

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - power to or for the public for compensation.

(ii) Diverting, developing, pumping, impounding,

distributing or furnishing water to or for the public for

compensation.

(iii) Transporting passengers or property as a

common carrier.

(iv) Use as a canal, turnpike, tunnel, bridge, wharf

and the like, for the public for compensation.

(v) Transporting or conveying natural or artificial

gas, crude oil, gasoline or petroleum products, materials

for refrigeration, oxygen or nitrogen or other fluid

substance, by pipeline or conduit, for the public for

compensation.

(vi) Conveying or transmitting messages or

communications by telephone or telegraph or domestic

public land mobile radio service, including, but not

limited to, point-to-point microwave radio service, for

the public for compensation.

(vii) Wastewater collection, treatment or disposal,

for the public for compensation.

(viii) Providing limousine service in a county of

the second class under 66 Pa.C.S. Ch. 11 Subch. B

(relating to limousine service in counties of the second

class).

(2) The term does not include:

(i) An individual or corporation, not otherwise a

public utility, who or which furnishes service only to

the individual or corporation.

(ii) A bona fide cooperative association which

furnishes service only to the association's stockholders

20240SB1298PN1844 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1298 Printer's Number 1844

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more