Senate Bill 1298 Printer's Number 1844

PENNSYLVANIA, July 24 - power to or for the public for compensation.

(ii) Diverting, developing, pumping, impounding,

distributing or furnishing water to or for the public for

compensation.

(iii) Transporting passengers or property as a

common carrier.

(iv) Use as a canal, turnpike, tunnel, bridge, wharf

and the like, for the public for compensation.

(v) Transporting or conveying natural or artificial

gas, crude oil, gasoline or petroleum products, materials

for refrigeration, oxygen or nitrogen or other fluid

substance, by pipeline or conduit, for the public for

compensation.

(vi) Conveying or transmitting messages or

communications by telephone or telegraph or domestic

public land mobile radio service, including, but not

limited to, point-to-point microwave radio service, for

the public for compensation.

(vii) Wastewater collection, treatment or disposal,

for the public for compensation.

(viii) Providing limousine service in a county of

the second class under 66 Pa.C.S. Ch. 11 Subch. B

(relating to limousine service in counties of the second

class).

(2) The term does not include:

(i) An individual or corporation, not otherwise a

public utility, who or which furnishes service only to

the individual or corporation.

(ii) A bona fide cooperative association which

furnishes service only to the association's stockholders

20240SB1298PN1844 - 2 -

