Marche Vison by Tomoya Akasaka Wins Platinum in A' Architecture Awards

Tomoya Akasaka's Innovative Market Design, Marche Vison, Receives Prestigious Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Marche Vison by Tomoya Akasaka as the recipient of the Platinum A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Marche Vison, which stands out as a remarkable achievement in the architectural landscape.
Marche Vison's award-winning design holds significant relevance for the Architecture industry and its potential customers. By fostering regional collaboration through food and promoting dining events that stimulate innovation, Marche Vison aligns with current trends in creating engaging, community-oriented spaces. The design's practical benefits, such as its seamless blend of business and nature, offer a fresh perspective on how markets can function as vibrant hubs for social interaction and economic growth.
What sets Marche Vison apart is its unique approach to integrating the natural landscape with the built environment. The expansive roofs, inspired by the water cycle and the repetitive torii gates at Akone Yashiro Shrine, create a symbolic connection between heaven and earth. This design feature not only provides a striking visual element but also serves to accommodate the ever-evolving nature of commerce. The smaller retail boxes beneath the roofs generate a diverse, maze-like network of alleys and plazas, enhancing the visitor experience.
The Platinum A' Design Award for Marche Vison serves as a testament to Tomoya Akasaka's innovative vision and the potential for this design to inspire future projects. By striking a balance between commercial feasibility and preserving the site's unique character, Marche Vison demonstrates how architecture can harmoniously integrate with the promotion of local industry and sustainable prosperity. This recognition may foster further exploration of designs that prioritize the connection between nature, commerce, and community.
About Tomoya Akasaka
Tomoya Akasaka is a holistic architect with over 25 years of experience in architecture, urban design, and landscape. As the founder and principal architect of ORGA-Lab, he leads a multidisciplinary platform that integrates art, products, and landscape with architecture at its core. Akasaka's objective is to create authentic environments that captivate the human senses through a comprehensive approach considering the interaction between time, space, and the five senses. His diverse portfolio spans projects in Japan and internationally, emphasizing urban motifs and cultural contexts.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award honors designs that exemplify exceptional creativity and innovation. It is the highest recognition bestowed by the A' Design Awards, acknowledging works that demonstrate remarkable artistic and technical proficiency while contributing to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Platinum A' Design Award winners are celebrated for their role in shaping contemporary aesthetics, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing quality of life through their groundbreaking designs.
About A' Design Award
The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes superior architecture and structure design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert jury members evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating, entrants showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and contribute to advancing the architecture and design fields. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, driving inspiration and innovation in pursuit of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://architecturedesigncompetition.com
