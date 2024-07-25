Red Fort Center by Siddharth Bathla Wins Platinum in A' Culture Awards
Siddharth Bathla's Adaptive Reuse Project Celebrates Historic Legacy of UNESCO World Heritage Site in DelhiCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of cultural heritage design, has announced Siddharth Bathla's "Red Fort Center" as the recipient of the Platinum A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Bathla's innovative visitor orientation design within the Cultural Heritage industry.
The Red Fort Center's recognition with the A' Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. By aligning with and advancing Cultural Heritage standards and practices, the design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in the field.
Bathla's award-winning design stands out for its adaptive reuse approach, bringing the long-term defunct colonial barracks back to life within the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site. The design strategy pursues conservation efforts, replicating the materiality deciphered from the fort itself. Contemporary interventions celebrate the stories of life and culture while respecting the fortress's multi-layered history.
Red Fort Center was designed by a talented team including Creative Director Siddharth Bathla, Design Director Prashasti Chandra, Graphic Designer Suryanath Sunny, and Architect Prashul Sharma.
About Siddharth Bathla
Siddharth Bathla, an architect and industrial designer from India, brings a multidisciplinary approach to his creative work. With a passion for storytelling and problem-solving through design, Bathla aims to make a difference by leading a team of passionate and creative individuals. His design philosophy focuses on creating spaces that showcase a narrative, similar to how films convey stories. Bathla recognizes the potential for growth and success in this area within the Indian context.
About Dalmia Bharat Limited monument mitra with implementation partner Sabhyata Foundation
Sabhyata Foundation, established for charitable and social contribution projects, has been the implementation partner to Dalmia Bharat as Monument Mitra at the Red Fort. Their work includes installing dustbins, benches, and water kiosks, building a 20,000 sq ft interpretation center called the Red Fort Center, creating a projection mapping show called Matrabhumi, and a sound and light show named Jai Hind, which has been awarded top 5 sound and light shows in the world by Nat Geo. They have also organized various cultural events showcasing Indian music, food, dance, textiles, and games.
